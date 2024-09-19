RELEASE: EOCF reaches $100 million investment milestone

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today that $100 million has been invested into Oil Country since the Foundation was established in 2001, changing the lives of countless kids and families in Alberta. With the need greater than ever, the Foundation is calling on all Albertans for continued support through the EOCF 50/50 program this season.

"I want to thank our partners and fans for their unwavering generosity and support; this historic milestone would not have been possible without you," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "This transformational investment has changed the lives of countless kids and families, however, so much more is needed with thousands of kids and families going unsupported last season. Oil Country has always stepped up to help each other and we know we can count on them again this season. The EOCF would also like to thank the AGLC for their continued support of innovation in the charitable raffle space."

The EOCF is calling on all of Alberta to make this the biggest season of community investment ever through this year’s EOCF 50/50. In honour of the $100 million milestone, the EOCF will be featuring 100 stories of impact throughout this season to show the life-changing impact that funds raised have on kids and families in Oil Country through EOCF community partners. This year, the EOCF hopes to support more kids and families in need and grow the Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative to more kids across Oil Country with a goal of supporting 100,000 kids.

Through partners like KidSport, Free Play for Kids, Sport Central, the Hockey Alberta Foundation and many more, the EOCF is able to help kids unlock their full potential, ensuring that hockey's transformative power and spirit are accessible to all, regardless of their background through the Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative.

Free Play for Kids provides a safe, accessible and inclusive space for kids to play, belong and grow. They run after school programs, which use sport and recreation to help kids create positive relationships and foster a sense of belonging, while removing the financial barrier for families.

"Belonging is one of the most powerful tools we have," said Tim Adams, CEO, Free Play for Kids. "When we belong, we feel safe, connected and empowered. I am so grateful that Free Play for Kids feels that with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation. We are part of the community and part of the team. That spreads to all the kids, family and communities in our care and we're so excited for another big year ahead."

Through working with partners like the Ben Stelter Fund, Alberta Cancer Foundation, Wounded Warriors, the Canadian Red Cross and more, the EOCF is committed to stepping up in times of great need for our community and our country.

The Ben Stelter Foundation supports children fighting cancer by providing magical experiences and medical equipment for those in need and helps fund cancer research in hope of finding a cure for the devastating disease.

"The Ben Stelter Foundation continues to make incredible strides forward, announcing our plans to bring Proton Beam Therapy to Canada for the first time," said Mike Stelter, Executive Director of the Ben Stelter Foundation. "We would like to congratulate the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation for raising $100 Million for Canadian Charities. We are very grateful to the Edmonton Oilers, Oil Country and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, for their continued unwavering support. Together, we are making a difference for pediatric cancer."

Wounded Warriors provides support to Canadian veteran, by supporting the mental health of veterans, their families and families of deceased soldiers. They utilize education, counselling and training to support recovery and resiliency.

"Thanks to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation for this incredible support," said Helena Hawryluk, Clinical Advisor, Wounded Warriors Canada. "This funding has not only provided the opportunity for all youth of our First Responder and Veteran families to attend Warrior Kids with Wounded Warriors Canada, but it has also significantly impacted the mental health support we can offer. The resilience it has helped build in these families impacted by trauma is a testament to the power of your support."

The Canadian Red Cross supports the community by assisting families who have been evacuated from their home and some who have lost their homes.

"The Canadian Red Cross is grateful to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation for its incredible ongoing support," said Thu Parmar, Vice President of Alberta and Northwest Territories at the Canadian Red Cross. "I want to extend our appreciation and heartfelt thank you to the Foundation for its contribution to the 2024 Alberta Fires Appeal. We know from experience that recovering from a disaster will take time, and our teams will work collaboratively in Jasper and its surrounding area to help residents and the community as they move through recovery. Thank you for helping the Red Cross support and guide individuals and families, business owners, and local organizations impacted by these devastating wildfires."

Thanks to the generosity of our valued hockey fans, the Katz Family, Oilers players and alumni, the EOCF Board of Directors, OEG employees and corporate sponsors, the Foundation has contributed to over 3000 charitable organizations and minor hockey programs across Oil Country since 2001.

Complete list of this year’s EOCF donation recipients: