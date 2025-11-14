RELEASE: EOCF launches new Pick to Win game

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced the launch of its new Pick to Win game in Alberta, offering fans an another exciting way to score massive prizes – including a progressive jackpot, an Oilers suite experience, a Ford Bronco and more – while supporting the Foundation's mission to help more kids, families and Oil Country communities in need.

"The EOCF is proud to introduce a brand-new fundraising initiative for Albertans, offering an exciting new way to win incredible prizes while still supporting kids and families across Oil Country who need it most," said Myrna Khan, Executive Director, EOCF. "We're always looking for innovative ways to engage our fans, and this new game is a great addition alongside our 50/50 program."

Customers can purchase Pick to Win entries individually or as part of a package with EOCF 50/50 raffle tickets. After their purchase, fans can assign their entries to a variety of prizes, including the progressive jackpot, a Ford Bronco, an Oilers suite experience, 100,000 Aeroplan points or a signed Oilers jersey.

Pick to Win, regulated by AGLC, is an innovative, first-of-its-kind game that lets customers choose the prizes that excite them most – a new way to play and another example of the EOCF's commitment to fundraising creativity and innovation.

Pick to Win prizes will be drawn on December 31 at 11:00 PM.

To purchase tickets, and learn more about Alberta’s newest raffle game, go to EdmontonOilers.com/5050.