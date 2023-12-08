RELEASE: EOCF launches Holiday Homestand 50/50

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today the Holiday Homestand 50/50 raffle running from December 7 to 16, helping families and children in need this holiday season through 630 CHED Santas Anonymous, Christmas Bureau of Edmonton, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Hope Mission and Kids Kottage.

"The holiday season can be a difficult time for many families across Oil Country," said Corey Smith, EOCF Board Chair. "We are honoured to partner with Santas Anonymous, Christmas Bureau, MADD, Hope Mission and Kids Kottage through the Holiday Homestand 50/50, to help ensure that all kids and families in Oil Country experience some holiday cheer this year. If we embrace the giving spirit of Christmas, we can make a life-changing difference for so many this holiday season when they need it most."

630 CHED Santas Anonymous has been committed to ensuring that all kids receive a new toy for Christmas. With significantly increased demand this year, the organization needs the support of all of Oil Country to deliver toys to more than 20,000 kids each year.

"With an increasing number of families seeking help this Christmas, 630 CHED Santas Anonymous is committed to providing toys for every child that needs them,” said Angel Benedict, Executive Director, Santas Anonymous. "The Oilers and their fans are making spirits bright, one 50/50 ticket at a time. Thank you to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation for their continued support."

Since 1940, the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton has provided families in need in Oil Country with a festive meal, helping spread the joy of Christmas.

"Thank you to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation for giving the Christmas Bureau the opportunity to participate in the largest 50/50 raffle in professional sports," said Adam Zawadiuk, Executive Director, Christmas Bureau. "Not only will one lucky Oilers fan win a life-changing amount, the Christmas Bureau will receive a significant donation from the EOCF. This donation will help ensure that more than 60,000 people in Oil Country can have joy on their table at Christmas time. We know that it is greater than one meal, and we know that we couldn't do it without you. The support of the EOCF and the amazing fans makes this all possible."

MADD was created to help stop impaired driving and provide programs and support to the victims of this violent crime. They also do specialized programming for students and public campaigns to help create awareness of the dangers of impaired driving.

"It is our pleasure to be working with the Edmonton Oilers Foundation to support MADD Canada's programs and services," said Dawn Regan, Chief Operating Officer, MADD Canada. "We thank the foundation for their work in supporting safe and sober driving with this 50/50 campaign. Thank you to all who buy 50/50 tickets – you are helping to save lives."

Hope Mission serves meals to thousands of people in Edmonton struggling with unemployment and homelessness and provides shelter and emergency care for those in need.

"We are so grateful for our partnership with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation as they come alongside some of Oil Country's most vulnerable citizens, especially now as more people than ever before in Hope Mission's history are coming to our doors for shelter, meals and life-changing care," said Tim Pasma, Director of Programs, Homelessness.

Kids Kottage provides crisis prevention and early intervention services to families, helping to ensure the safety of children and keeping families strong.

"Thank you Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation for your partnership and outstanding support of Kids Kottage Foundation," said Kids Kottage Co-Directors, Lori Reiter and Pam Miller. "It is important that every child knows they are safe and cared for when family breakdown or crisis happens. It is equally important that their community steps forward to help. It is the work of Kids Kottage to stand in the gap when needed most and this is only possible because of organizations like Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation. Thank you for making a difference."

The Oilers Holiday Homestand 50/50 will feature 20 early-bird prizes, including multiple cash prizes, a trip for two to Minneapolis, premium Oilers tickets, an autographed Leon Draisaitl jersey and a limited-edition Independence 21 watch courtesy of Richardson's Jewelry (one of 200 worldwide).

Customers who purchase $100 or more in 50/50 tickets will receive $75 to the JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District and $25 to Century Casino. In addition, customers can purchase a Holiday Bonus raffle ticket and receive $15 to Voilà.

Tickets for the Holiday Homestand 50/50 and Holiday Bonus can be purchased at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.