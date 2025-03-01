RELEASE: Draisaitl named Third Star of the Month

Oilers forward scored eight times in February including his current seven-game goal streak

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

RALEIGH, NC – The National Hockey League announced its Three Stars of the Month for February on Saturday, with Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl landing in the third position.

Just as he's been doing all season, the 29-year-old German paced the NHL in goals in February with eight in eight games, including closing out the month on a seven-game goal streak. Draisaitl added four assists for 12 total points, putting him one back of the league leaders for the month.

Heading into Saturday, Draisaitl's 44 goals on the season were 10 ahead of the next highest scorer, and his 88 points put him three behind Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon in the Art Ross Trophy race.

MacKinnon and Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel were first and second stars, respectively.

Draisaitl leans in & scores for the seventh straight game on Thursday

