RELEASE: Draisaitl added to NHL All-Star roster

MONTREAL, QC – Leon Draisaitl was announced as an addition to the group of 2023-24 NHL All-Star selections on Saturday, ranking among the top five vote-getters during the NHL All-Star Fan Vote.

The NHL added five players to the all-star roster on Saturday afternoon, with Draisaitl joined by Cale Makar and Alexandar Georgiev from the Colorado Avalanche, Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins and Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers.

This is Draisaitl's fifth career NHL All-Star selection, as he will join Oilers captain Connor McDavid for the Feb. 1-3 festivities at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Heading into Saturday's games, Draisaitl was tied for 24th in the NHL points race with 43, with his 19 goals putting him in a tie for 20th in the league. His eight power-play goals have him tied for ninth.

The final seven NHL All-Star selections voted on by the fans will be announced on Saturday evening, with Oilers forward Zach Hyman and defenceman Evan Bouchard among those in contention.