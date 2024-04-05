RELEASE: Desharnais selected as Oilers nominee for Masterton Trophy

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) announced Friday that defenceman Vincent Desharnais is the Oilers nominee for the 2023-24 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

The Masterton Trophy is awarded to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. The winner is selected in a poll of all chapters of the PHWA at the end of the regular season.

The 27-year-old Desharnais is in his first full NHL season, suiting up for 70 games with the Oilers while scoring one goal and 10 assists with a plus-five rating and 52 penalty minutes.