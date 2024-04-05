RELEASE: Desharnais selected as Oilers nominee for Masterton Trophy

The Edmonton chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association announced Friday that the defenceman is up for the honour that recognizes perseverance and dedication

GettyImages-2118352211
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) announced Friday that defenceman Vincent Desharnais is the Oilers nominee for the 2023-24 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

The Masterton Trophy is awarded to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. The winner is selected in a poll of all chapters of the PHWA at the end of the regular season.

The 27-year-old Desharnais is in his first full NHL season, suiting up for 70 games with the Oilers while scoring one goal and 10 assists with a plus-five rating and 52 penalty minutes.

Vincent chats with the media following Friday's morning skate

The 6-foot-7 blueliner from Laval, Que., was drafted in the seventh round (183rd overall) during the 2016 NHL Draft and played four seasons at Providence College between 2015 and 2019.

Desharnais split the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons between the ECHL's Wichita Thunder and AHL's Bakersfield Condors, before becoming a full-time Condor during the 2021-22 campaign.

He played 13 games with Bakersfield during an injury-shortened first half of last season before earning his first NHL call-up on Jan. 9, 2023, suiting up for 36 games with Edmonton to finish the regular season and 12 more during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

News Feed

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Avalanche

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Avalanche

GAME RECAP: Stars 5, Oilers 0

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Stars

PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard returning between the pipes in Dallas

PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars

RELEASE: McDavid named First Star of the Month

GAME RECAP: Blues 3, Oilers 2 (OT)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Blues

RELEASE: Animals of Oil Country 50/50 underway

PROJECTED LINEUP: Ceci & Kulak healthy; Perry takes top-six spot in St. Louis

GENE'S BLOG: Feeling Right Ekholm

RELEASE: McDavid named First Star of the Week

PREVIEW: Oilers at Blues

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Ducks 1

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Ducks

RELEASE: Oilers sign Olivier Rodrigue to one-year extension

RELEASE: Oilers Hockey Clinic to be held May 3-5 in Fox Creek