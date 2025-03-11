RELEASE: Daryl Katz's vision for downtown Edmonton revitalization continues

EDMONTON, AB – Building on the success of Rogers Place and surrounding developments, OEG Sports & Entertainment has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Alberta and City of Edmonton to help develop an Event Park and public realm space fully connected to Rogers Place in Edmonton’s ICE District, support public infrastructure site servicing for the Village at ICE District, and the demolition of the old Coliseum at Exhibition Lands.
This work will further revitalize the region, boost the economy, increase safety and support the creation of much-needed housing developments. ICE District Phase I has generated $3.2 billion in economic impact for the city – becoming a key driver of revitalization in the area. Additionally, Rogers Place and ICE District have significantly driven the Edmonton Capital City Downtown Community Revitalization Levy (CRL), funding a variety of public infrastructure projects – including this next phase of development.