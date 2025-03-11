RELEASE: Daryl Katz's vision for downtown Edmonton revitalization continues

"We are proud of our work to date with the development of Rogers Place and surrounding facilities and look forward to building on that success through this new agreement with the Government of Alberta and City of Edmonton," said Tim Shipton, EVP, External Affairs, OEG Sports & Entertainment.

"Rogers Place is not only the home of the Edmonton Oilers, it is a gathering place for residents, visitors and community groups from across Oil Country to come together in the heart of our city.

"The arena and surrounding developments have also become catalytic drivers of private investment and revitalization in Edmonton's downtown core. We still have lots of work to do to attract more residents, visitors and investment downtown, and this agreement is a step in the right direction that will create safe and welcoming public spaces, diverse programing, more activity, and the housing needed to meet the demands of our growing city."

The new Event Park will be one-of-a-kind in Canada. Located in the current Fan Park @ ICE District site, the Event Park will include indoor and outdoor facilities to host a wide range of live events, performances, festivals, sports and a variety of other activities and cultural attractions, including dedicated time and space for community use – attracting more people and more vibrancy to the area.