RELEASE: Daryl Katz's vision for downtown Edmonton revitalization continues

Building on the success of Rogers Place and surrounding developments, OEG Sports & Entertainment has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Alberta and City of Edmonton

Render-3
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – Building on the success of Rogers Place and surrounding developments, OEG Sports & Entertainment has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Alberta and City of Edmonton to help develop an Event Park and public realm space fully connected to Rogers Place in Edmonton’s ICE District, support public infrastructure site servicing for the Village at ICE District, and the demolition of the old Coliseum at Exhibition Lands.

This work will further revitalize the region, boost the economy, increase safety and support the creation of much-needed housing developments. ICE District Phase I has generated $3.2 billion in economic impact for the city – becoming a key driver of revitalization in the area. Additionally, Rogers Place and ICE District have significantly driven the Edmonton Capital City Downtown Community Revitalization Levy (CRL), funding a variety of public infrastructure projects – including this next phase of development.

Render-1

"We are proud of our work to date with the development of Rogers Place and surrounding facilities and look forward to building on that success through this new agreement with the Government of Alberta and City of Edmonton," said Tim Shipton, EVP, External Affairs, OEG Sports & Entertainment.

"Rogers Place is not only the home of the Edmonton Oilers, it is a gathering place for residents, visitors and community groups from across Oil Country to come together in the heart of our city.

"The arena and surrounding developments have also become catalytic drivers of private investment and revitalization in Edmonton's downtown core. We still have lots of work to do to attract more residents, visitors and investment downtown, and this agreement is a step in the right direction that will create safe and welcoming public spaces, diverse programing, more activity, and the housing needed to meet the demands of our growing city."

The new Event Park will be one-of-a-kind in Canada. Located in the current Fan Park @ ICE District site, the Event Park will include indoor and outdoor facilities to host a wide range of live events, performances, festivals, sports and a variety of other activities and cultural attractions, including dedicated time and space for community use – attracting more people and more vibrancy to the area.

Render-2

Expanding on the vision, vibrancy and energy of ICE District, the Village at ICE District is a medium-density urban development located to the north of Rogers Place that will include green spaces, shops, restaurants and most important, a wide variety of housing options.

Housing will be developed in partnership with multiple organizations with plans to feature numerous housing typologies, including purpose-built rentals, student accommodations, affordable and attainable options, and others.

"Free Play for Kids provides programs and spaces that are safe, accessible, and inclusive and, on behalf of our staff and participants, we are excited at the prospect of a new Event Park and more community programing space in Edmonton's downtown core – which has been a significant gap in our inner city," said Tim Adams, Founder and CEO, Free Play for Kids.

"The Event Park will create more opportunities for organizations such as Free Play for Kids to provide reliable and essential services to so many kids and families in need of safe spaces to belong. As a champion of Edmonton and a resident of the core, I value more culture, community, recreation, safety and vibrancy in our downtown, and know this new Event Park can be a key piece in that progress."

Render-4

The Event Park and Village at ICE District projects will work in concert as continued development, amenities and activities are paramount to attracting residents to the new housing development.

QUICK FACTS

  • Of the $250 million estimated project cost for the Event Park, $84 million is being contributed by OEG Sports & Entertainment, $69 million is being contributed by the City of Edmonton through the Capital City Downtown CRL and $97 million is being contributed by the Government of Alberta.
  • The Event Park will be owned by the City of Edmonton and operated by OEG Sports & Entertainment.
  • Of the $68.2 million estimated project cost of public infrastructure site servicing for the Village at ICE District, $3 million is being contributed by OEG Sports & Entertainment, $33.8 million by the City of Edmonton and $31.4 million is being contributed by the Government of Alberta.
  • Alberta’s investment for these City of Edmonton infrastructure improvements is commensurate to the support that the Government of Alberta provided for Calgary's event centre in April 2023.
Render-5
  • ICE District Phase I has generated $3.2 billion in economic impact for the city of Edmonton as sited in a CBRE study released in September 2024.
  • The Event Park will be 140,000 square feet and include indoor and outdoor components to attract a diverse variety of year-round events, community programs and other attractions.
  • Site serving investments will fund critical public infrastructure for the Village at ICE District development, adding much-needed housing while encouraging downtown revitalization.
  • Event Park and Village at ICE District investments will improve safety, security, and community well-being in Edmonton’s downtown, while creating more space for community programming.

