RELEASE: Connor McDavid wins Ted Lindsay Award

Connor McDavid was voted the most outstanding player by his peers for the fifth time in his career on Sunday after being named the NHL's recipient of the Ted Lindsay Award

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By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – The players have spoken.

For the fifth time in his career, Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been named the winner of the Ted Lindsay Award, given annually to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by members of the NHL Players' Association.

McDavid was surprised with the award by his family and friends during a golf round after he became the League's second five-time recipient of the Ted Lindsay, joining Wayne Gretzky as the only players to ever win the award five times.

“This award, coming from the guys that you play against every single night and battle against every single night, to have them recognize me with an award like this, means so much,” said McDavid upon receiving the Ted Lindsay Award.

McDavid became the third-fastest player to reach 1,200 points in NHL history with 784 games, behind only Gretzky (504 games) and Mario Lemieux (593 games). McDavid recorded his eighth season with at least 70 assists, tying with Lemieux for second-most 70+ assist seasons after Gretzky (15 seasons).

He finished with 138 points in the 2025-26 season (48 goals, 90 assists) and went on to win the Art Ross Trophy for the sixth time, tying Gordie Howe and Lemieux for second-most wins behind Gretzky (10 wins).

Finalists included San Jose's Macklin Celebrini, who set a single-season Sharks record with 115 points (45 goals, 70 assists) in 2025-26, and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who is a three-time champion of the award – most recently in 2024-25.

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