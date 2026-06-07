RELEASE: Connor McDavid wins Ted Lindsay Award

EDMONTON, AB – The players have spoken.

For the fifth time in his career, Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been named the winner of the Ted Lindsay Award, given annually to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by members of the NHL Players' Association.

McDavid was surprised with the award by his family and friends during a golf round after he became the League's second five-time recipient of the Ted Lindsay, joining Wayne Gretzky as the only players to ever win the award five times.

“This award, coming from the guys that you play against every single night and battle against every single night, to have them recognize me with an award like this, means so much,” said McDavid upon receiving the Ted Lindsay Award.