RELEASE: Bourgault loaned to Bakersfield, Griffith and Hamblin on waivers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers made three player transactions on Tuesday.

Forward Xavier Bourgault has been loaned to the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors, while forwards Seth Griffith and James Hamblin have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment.

The Oilers have two preseason matchups remaining, both at Rogers Place, as the host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday and Seattle Kraken on Friday.

