RELEASE: Arkells to headline Rogers Festival at the Final

EDMONTON, AB – OEG Sports & Entertainment and Rogers announced today that nine-time JUNO Award winners ARKELLS will headline Rogers Festival at the Final prior to Game 1 with a free performance in ICE District to celebrate the 2025 Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.

ARKELLS will perform for fans before Game 1 on Wednesday, June 4. The performance will begin at 4:00 PM MT in the Play Alberta Fan Park outside Rogers Place before the 6:00 PM MT game time.

The concert will be free of charge and open to fans of all ages with Play Alberta Fan Park gates open at 3:30 PM MT. No ticket will be required to view the performance.

As a proud partner of the Oilers, Rogers presents the Rogers Festival at the Final at ICE District. A special concert viewing area will be reserved for Rogers customers through Rogers Beyond the Seat, a national program that delivers premier sports and entertainment experiences to Rogers customers across the country.