RELEASE: Animals of Oil Country 50/50 underway

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced their Animals of Oil Country 50/50 raffle running April 1-5 will help ensure all domestic animals in Northern Alberta have a safe, loving home and can provide assistance to people in need.

This year's multi-day raffle is in support of Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS), Zoe's Animal Rescue Society, Edmonton Human Society and Dogs with Wings Assistance Dog Society.

"Pets and animals are a huge part of Oil Country. Whether you watch the game with your furry friend by your side, or rely on a service dog, these animals are valued members of our community," said Myrna Khan, Executive Director, EOCF. "We are excited to partner with SCARS, Zoe's Animal Rescue Society, Edmonton Human Society and Dogs with Wings to help ensure that all animals, who care so much for us day in and day out, can find their forever homes and receive the love and care they deserve."

"Zoe's aims to make the world a better place by improving the lives of vulnerable animals, and people through compassion, education and accessibility," said Sasha Campbell, Co-Director, Zoe's Animal Rescue.

"With the help of Oilers fans through the 50/50, we will be able to substantially increase our numbers. We are honoured to be chosen," added Kath Oltsher, Co-Director, Zoe's Animal Rescue.

"SCARS is honoured to be included in the Oilers Foundation 50/50 program. This support will help us save the lives of pets that are in desperate life or death situations this time of year," said Lori Trudgeon, Communications Coordinator, SCARS. "We respond to urgent requests every day to help homeless, freezing, sick or injured animals. We are grateful to the Oilers Foundation and generous Albertans who believe no animal should be left to suffer."

"The Edmonton Humane Society is deeply thankful to once again be selected as one of the recipients of the Animals of Oil Country 50/50," said Liza Sunley, CEO, Edmonton Humane Society. "This generous contribution will empower us to advance our mission of compassion and care for animals in need within our community. Together, with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and our devoted supporters, we are able to improve the lives of animals in our community. Thank you for your unwavering kindness and support."

"We are thrilled to be chosen as one of the beneficiaries of the Animals of Oil Country multi-day 50/50 raffle by the Edmonton Oilers," said Amanda Bourgouin, Executive Director, Dogs with Wings Assistance Dog Society. "Dogs with Wings Assistance Dog Society is a not-for-profit assistance dog organization based in Edmonton, dedicated to the breeding, raising training and placement of assistance dogs within Western Canada. Current programs include mobility service, autism service and facility dogs. Average cost to breed, raise, train and place one assistance dog is $40,000, yet our clients pay just $1. Funds raised from this raffle will go directly towards the breeding, raising, training and placement of these highly-trained assistance dogs. Thank you for your support."

In addition to Friday's grand prize jackpot, there are a number of early-bird prizes up for grabs, including multiple cash prizes, premium Oilers tickets and gift cards.

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will receive $25 for Boston Pizza and a $25 sports bet for Play Alberta.

Oilers 50/50 tickets are available at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.