PROJECTED LINEUP: The Oilers gear up to eliminate the Golden Knights in Game 5

LAS VEGAS, NV – Gearing up to get the job done and move on to the Western Conference Final.

The Edmonton Oilers look to leverage their terrific performance in Game 4 on Monday at Rogers Place by using the same lineup with some slightly altered combinations to get the most out of their team for Wednesday's opportunity to finish off the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena.

"It's obviously a hard one to get in any series," Leon Draisaitl said. "The other side's always desperate. There's always a sense of urgency that needs to be there for their team. We've been in that situation as well, so I think we've done a good job in the past of matching that and then staying in the moment and capitalizing whenever we get the chance. We're looking to do that again tonight."

After coming in for Viktor Arvidsson and making an immediate impact in Monday's 3-0 shutout victory, Kasperi Kapanen will start Game 5 in Edmonton's top six next to Vasily Podkolzin and Leon Draisaitl, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman are poised to flank Connor McDavid on the top line.

"I'm trying to be physical out there and not try not to take stupid penalties by letting my emotions get the better of me," Kapanen said. "Just kind of keeping that in check, but I think that's something I can try to bring to the team is my physicality and getting that energy up, which I felt [I did]. So I'll just try to do a little bit more of that today."