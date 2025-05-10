PROJECTED LINEUP: Skinner getting the start in Game 3 against Golden Knights

EDMONTON, AB – Callin' on Stu.
With Calvin Pickard being day-to-day with an injury, goaltender Stuart Skinner will step into the crease to make the start on Saturday night with the Edmonton Oilers returning home to Rogers Place for Games 3 & 4, holding a 2-0 advantage on the Vegas Golden Knights in their Second Round series.
"Obviously not the situation we want to be in, but that's playoffs," Skinner said pre-game after confirming he'd make the start. "You normally need two goalies to go all the way, so I'm excited to go back to the net. I've had some time to work on some things and I'm ready to go."
Skinner conceded the crease following Games 1 & 2 of the First Round against the Los Angeles Kings after allowing 11 goals on 58 shots, leading to Pickard running away with the starter's job and winning six straight games to enable the Oilers to eliminate Los Angeles and build a two-game lead over Vegas.
"I've had a lot of time, so I've been able to watch Cal do some amazing things out there and our team play really well down the stretch," he said. "It's really hard winning six games in a row, so it's been an amazing job by the team and I'm happy to go back in there and just do my best."