PROJECTED LINEUP: Skinner getting the start in Game 3 against Golden Knights

Stuart Skinner will make the start between the pipes for the Oilers against the Golden Knights in Game 3 at Rogers Place on Saturday night with Calvin Pickard day-to-day because of an injury

Vegas Golden Knights v Edmonton Oilers

© 2024 Leila Devlin

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Callin' on Stu.

With Calvin Pickard being day-to-day with an injury, goaltender Stuart Skinner will step into the crease to make the start on Saturday night with the Edmonton Oilers returning home to Rogers Place for Games 3 & 4, holding a 2-0 advantage on the Vegas Golden Knights in their Second Round series.

"Obviously not the situation we want to be in, but that's playoffs," Skinner said pre-game after confirming he'd make the start. "You normally need two goalies to go all the way, so I'm excited to go back to the net. I've had some time to work on some things and I'm ready to go."

Skinner conceded the crease following Games 1 & 2 of the First Round against the Los Angeles Kings after allowing 11 goals on 58 shots, leading to Pickard running away with the starter's job and winning six straight games to enable the Oilers to eliminate Los Angeles and build a two-game lead over Vegas.

"I've had a lot of time, so I've been able to watch Cal do some amazing things out there and our team play really well down the stretch," he said. "It's really hard winning six games in a row, so it's been an amazing job by the team and I'm happy to go back in there and just do my best."

Stuart speaks about getting the start in Game 3 against Vegas on Saturday

The 26-year-old is no stranger to this situation, having given way to Pickard for Games 4 & 5 of the 2024 Second Round against the Vancouver Canucks before returning between the pipes for Games 6 & 7 to assist in finishing off their Pacific Division rivals and move on the the Western Conference Final.

In his final 15 games of the 2024 playoffs, Skinner operated with a .914 save percentage and 2.05 goals-against average, allowing two goals or less in 11 of those outings, including Edmonton's clinching Game 6 against the Dallas Stars in Round 3 and Game 7 versus the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said that his team is confident in both of their netminders when either one of them is in the crease, with the added bonus on Saturday night of turning back to Skinner who made 50 starts in the regular season and has the experience of dealing with the emotions of the playoffs.

"We're very fortunate that we have two goalies we have a lot of confidence in, and for Picks to go on this run throughout the playoffs without a loss is really remarkable, and we've been riding the hot hand," Knoblauch said.

"Unfortunately, he's not available for us right now, but fortunately, we've got a great backup option – and when I say backup, he was our starter all year, and he's ready to go and we're lucky to have two quality goaltenders throughout the year giving us quality starts."

Skinner is feeling pumped up and ready for the opportunity to retake the crease after working on his game and watching Pickard lock it down over six straight wins, and he feels this is his chance to make his mark in the 2025 playoffs with the Oilers looking to go 3-0 up on the Golden Knights on Saturday.

"I've been here before, so nothing's new to me," Skinner said. "It's an opportunity again for me to go into the net and do my job and just give these guys a chance to win. That's all I can do. So I'm just going out there and play my game. I know the building is going to be loud, so I'm really excited to go back in."

Goaltender Olivier Rodrigue is expected to serve as the backup to Stuart Skinner tonight after Calvin Pickard wasn't on the ice for the pre-game skate.

Kris speaks about Skinner getting the start in Game 3 against Vegas

View the Oilers Projected Game 3 Lineup vs. Vegas below:

Draisaitl - McDavid - Perry
Kane - Nugent-Hopkins - Hyman
Frederic - Henrique - Brown
Podkolzin - Janmark - Arvidsson

Nurse - Bouchard
Walman - Klingberg
Kulak - Emberson

Skinner
Rodrigue

