PROJECTED LINEUP: Skinner getting the start in Game 3 against Golden Knights

The 26-year-old is no stranger to this situation, having given way to Pickard for Games 4 & 5 of the 2024 Second Round against the Vancouver Canucks before returning between the pipes for Games 6 & 7 to assist in finishing off their Pacific Division rivals and move on the the Western Conference Final.

In his final 15 games of the 2024 playoffs, Skinner operated with a .914 save percentage and 2.05 goals-against average, allowing two goals or less in 11 of those outings, including Edmonton's clinching Game 6 against the Dallas Stars in Round 3 and Game 7 versus the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said that his team is confident in both of their netminders when either one of them is in the crease, with the added bonus on Saturday night of turning back to Skinner who made 50 starts in the regular season and has the experience of dealing with the emotions of the playoffs.

"We're very fortunate that we have two goalies we have a lot of confidence in, and for Picks to go on this run throughout the playoffs without a loss is really remarkable, and we've been riding the hot hand," Knoblauch said.

"Unfortunately, he's not available for us right now, but fortunately, we've got a great backup option – and when I say backup, he was our starter all year, and he's ready to go and we're lucky to have two quality goaltenders throughout the year giving us quality starts."

Skinner is feeling pumped up and ready for the opportunity to retake the crease after working on his game and watching Pickard lock it down over six straight wins, and he feels this is his chance to make his mark in the 2025 playoffs with the Oilers looking to go 3-0 up on the Golden Knights on Saturday.

"I've been here before, so nothing's new to me," Skinner said. "It's an opportunity again for me to go into the net and do my job and just give these guys a chance to win. That's all I can do. So I'm just going out there and play my game. I know the building is going to be loud, so I'm really excited to go back in."

Goaltender Olivier Rodrigue is expected to serve as the backup to Stuart Skinner tonight after Calvin Pickard wasn't on the ice for the pre-game skate.