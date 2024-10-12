PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard to start on Saturday against Blackhawks

EDMONTON, AB – Goaltender Calvin Pickard will be between the pipes for the Oilers tonight when they welcome Connor Bedard & the Blackhawks to Rogers Place on Hockey Night in Canada.

After being the first goalie off the ice during Edmonton's full pre-game skate, the 32-year-old netminder will tend the twine in the first of back-to-back games this weekend for the Blue & Orange before Stuart Skinner takes the crease for Sunday night's Battle of Alberta against the Flames.

Pickard is set to return to game action tonight after missing time during the preseason due to an upper-body injury he sustained midway through the opening frame of a 5-4 exhibition victory against the Kraken on Sept. 28 when he collided with forwards Noah Philp and Yanni Gourde in the crease.

"Preseason was pretty light for me with the injury there, but I've gone big spurts without games before – especially last year," Pickard said. "So it's all mental at this point. I'm excited to get back out there and do my job."

Pickard went 12-7-2 with a 2.45 GAA and .907 SV% in 23 regular-season starts for the Oilers in '23-24, along with a 1-1-0 record in two post-season appearances.