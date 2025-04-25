PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard to start for the Oilers in Game 3 vs. the Kings

EDMONTON, AB – Goaltender Calvin Pickard will be between the pipes for the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night when he makes his third career start in the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings.

The Oilers will turn to Pickard down 2-0 in the series after Stuart Skinner started the first two games and allowed 11 goals on 58 shots with a 6.11 goals-against average and .810 save percentage. Pickard came in during the third period of their 6-2 defeat in Game 2 and stopped two of three shots in relief.

The 33-year-old has always proven to be reliable for the Oilers when called upon, including back-to-back starts in last year's Second Round series against the Vancouver Canucks where he steadied the crease by making 19 saves in a 3-2 win in Game 4 and 32 stops in a 3-2 defeat in Game 5.

Pickard started eight of Edmonton's final 11 games of the regular season with Skinner out with a head injury and is coming off a career-best year with a 22-10-1 record, 2.71 GAA and .900 save percentage, having the fifth-best win percentage (.682) among goaltenders who appeared in 35 NHL games.