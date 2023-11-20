News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (11.20.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers
GAME RECAP: Lightning 6, Oilers 4

GAME RECAP: Lightning 6, Oilers 4
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Lightning (11.18.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Lightning
PREVIEW: Oilers at Lightning (11.17.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Lightning
BLOG: Brown bound for a return to the Oilers lineup

BLOG: Brown bound for a return to the Oilers lineup
BLOG: Knoblauch's OT deployment delivers vs. Seattle

BLOG: Knoblauch's OT deployment delivers vs. Seattle
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 3 (OT)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 3 (OT)
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kraken (11.15.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kraken
RELEASE: Oilers Mega 50/50 to fight cancer in Oil Country

RELEASE: Oilers Mega 50/50 to fight cancer in Oil Country
BLOG: Knoblauch to go head-to-head against former boss Hakstol

BLOG: Knoblauch to go head-to-head against former boss Hakstol
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken (11.15.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken
RELEASE: Oilers recall three players, place two on LTIR

RELEASE: Oilers recall three players, place two on LTIR
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken (11.15.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken
BLOG: Calmness & communication key traits among new Oilers coaches

BLOG: Calmness & communication key traits among new Oilers coaches
POST-GAME: Knoblauch's special debut as Oilers head coach

POST-GAME: Knoblauch's special debut as Oilers head coach
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Islanders 1

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Islanders 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Islanders (11.13.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Islanders
BLOG: Knoblauch looks to relieve pressure from players

BLOG: Knoblauch looks to relieve pressure from players

PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard to make first Oilers start in Sunrise

Calvin Pickard will make his Blue & Orange debut on Monday after being confirmed as Edmonton's starting goalie against the Panthers, along with Philip Broberg being inserted into the lineup

GettyImages-1243656256
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

SUNRISE, FL – Netminder Calvin Pickard will make his Oilers debut after being named the starting goaltender by Head Coach Kris Knoblauch for Monday night's matchup against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.

The 31-year-old will make his first NHL start since making 36 saves on 38 shots for the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 28, 2022 in a 3-2 shootout victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"Yeah, I'm feeling good," Pickard said following Sunday's practice. "There's been a lot of good practice time with [Goaltending Coach Dustin Schwartz] and it's always good to be up here and we've bounced back. We've had a pretty good week, played a good game [Saturday], but just didn't get the result and kind of have to move forward.

"There are three more tough games on the trip and looking forward to [Monday]."

Calvin chats with the media following practice in Sunrise

Since the start of the 2022-23 season, Pickard has played 42 games in the American Hockey League with the Bakersfield Condors, amassing a 25-14-2 record with a .915 save percentage and 2.64 goals-against average.

The Moncton, NB product had a 2-2-0 record, a .939 save percentage and 2.03 goals-against average in four games in Bakersfield this season prior to his call-up to the Oilers on Nov. 8.

"I obviously haven't seen him play this year and just what I've seen in practice, but the reports on him in Bakersfield were that he was playing really strong and playing really well. Hopefully, he can continue that and bring that confidence with just play the way he's been playing and he's a veteran guy. He's not a 22-year-old. It's not like nerves are going to get to him. It's not that he's going to get the jitters. He's been through this many times with many teams and we need two solid goaltenders."

Kris chats with the media ahead of Monday's matchup vs. Florida

Knoblauch also confirmed that the Oilers will go with 11 forwards and seven defencemen against the Panthers, with Philip Broberg drawing into the lineup in place of forward Adam Erne.

The 22-year-old was recalled from the Condors on Wednesday after Dylan Holloway and Mattias Janmark were placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR).

Broberg recorded two assists in four AHL games with Bakersfield and has already played eight NHL games with the Oilers this season, recording no points and a minus-1 rating.

View the Oilers full projected lineup vs. the Panthers below:

Forwards

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Brown
Kane - Draisaitl - Hyman
Foegele - McLeod - Ryan
Hamblin - Gagner

Defence

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais
Broberg

Goalies

Pickard
Skinner