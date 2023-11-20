PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard to make first Oilers start in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FL – Netminder Calvin Pickard will make his Oilers debut after being named the starting goaltender by Head Coach Kris Knoblauch for Monday night's matchup against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.

The 31-year-old will make his first NHL start since making 36 saves on 38 shots for the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 28, 2022 in a 3-2 shootout victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"Yeah, I'm feeling good," Pickard said following Sunday's practice. "There's been a lot of good practice time with [Goaltending Coach Dustin Schwartz] and it's always good to be up here and we've bounced back. We've had a pretty good week, played a good game [Saturday], but just didn't get the result and kind of have to move forward.

"There are three more tough games on the trip and looking forward to [Monday]."