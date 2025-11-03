PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard starting Monday's first of back-to-back against Blues

ST. LOUIS, MO – Goaltender Calvin Pickard will receive the start for the Edmonton Oilers when they open up a back-to-back road set on Monday night against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.

The 33-year-old netminder is 2-1-1 this season with a 3.50 GAA and .846 save percentage after making 23 saves on 27 shots in his last appearance during a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 27 – the second of back-to-back games for the Oilers last weekend on the West Coast.

The Oilers will reverse the order of their starters Calvin Pickard and Stuart Skinner for their third back-to-back of the season, with Pickard set to start tonight in St. Louis before Skinner faces the Stars on Tuesday night in Dallas.

So far, the Oilers are 0-2-0 in the first game of a back-to-back and 0-1-1 in the second game, as they look to improve on those results and put together consecutive wins against a Blues side that's lost seven straight games coming into Monday night.