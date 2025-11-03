PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard starting Monday's first of back-to-back against Blues

Calvin Pickard will start the first of back-to-back games for the Oilers on Monday against the Blues

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

ST. LOUIS, MO – Goaltender Calvin Pickard will receive the start for the Edmonton Oilers when they open up a back-to-back road set on Monday night against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.

The 33-year-old netminder is 2-1-1 this season with a 3.50 GAA and .846 save percentage after making 23 saves on 27 shots in his last appearance during a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 27 – the second of back-to-back games for the Oilers last weekend on the West Coast.

The Oilers will reverse the order of their starters Calvin Pickard and Stuart Skinner for their third back-to-back of the season, with Pickard set to start tonight in St. Louis before Skinner faces the Stars on Tuesday night in Dallas.

So far, the Oilers are 0-2-0 in the first game of a back-to-back and 0-1-1 in the second game, as they look to improve on those results and put together consecutive wins against a Blues side that's lost seven straight games coming into Monday night.

Jack talks about the power play & more pre-game in St. Louis

Edmonton's forward lines and defence pairings will remain status quo from Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place, including Curtis Lazar's place at right wing on the fourth line alongside Isaac Howard and Noah Philp.

Forwards David Tomasek, Mattias Janmark and Zach Hyman were the extra skaters at Monday's pre-game skate, with Janmark and Hyman travelling with the team on this road trip as they continue to work their way back from injuries.

Winger Kasperi Kapanen is on the trip, but still remains a few weeks away from returning from a lower-body injury.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch is hoping both Hyman and Janmark will be able to get back into the lineup before the start of Edmonton's lengthy seven-game, 13-day road trip to the East Coast that begins the middle of next week with back-to-back games against Philadelphia and Columbus.

"I would say they're a week, maybe a little bit more [away]," Knoblauch said. "But both those guys we hope will get in before our next road trip out East."

Kris speaks pre-game on Monday from Enterprise Center in St. Louis

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. St. Louis below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Mangiapane
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Roslovic
Savoie - Henrique - Frederic
Howard - Philp - Lazar

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Walman
Kulak - Emberson

Pickard
Skinner

