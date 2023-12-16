PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard getting the start in goal against the Panthers

The 31-year-old netminder will make his third start for the Oilers and is 1-1-0 over three appearances with a 2.24 goals-against average and .917 save percentage this season

GettyImages-1829284224
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Calvin Pickard will get the nod between the pipes on Saturday night for the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place when they close out their six-game homestand against the Florida Panthers.

The 31-year-old was in the starter's net at Saturday's morning skate and is expected to start for the second time this season against the Panthers after he made 28 saves on 32 shots in a 5-3 loss in Sunrise back on Nov. 20.

Pickard was victorious in his last start on Dec. 10, earning the 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils with 25 saves to secure Edmonton's seventh straight victory.

"Excited for the opportunity," Pickard said. "I thought we played a great game against Tampa. Their goalie played really well. We were in control for most of it, but I think we need to just play the same way and we'll be right back on track."

"I've been here for a month and a half and I've been here for a lot of good, and we've been stifling defensively and I just want to go in there, do my part and take care of what I can control and the rest will take care of itself."

Calvin speaks to the media ahead of his start against Florida

The Moncton, NB product is 1-1-0 over three appearances (two starts) this season, posting a 2.24 goals-against average and .917 save percentage.

"I think he's earned it," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "I think he's been playing really well. Having a little bit of a rotation, you think about goaltenders' workloads, but ultimately the biggest reason why he's starting is he's done a really good job since he's been here."

The Oilers have three road games next week before the Holiday break in New York against the Islanders, Rangers and Devils, including a back-to-back on Thursday and Friday.

Knoblauch thought the timing was right to give tonight's start to Pickard, who'll get the assignment in one of those back-to-back games and Skinner drawing two of the club's next three starts.

"This decision [was made] obviously with Picks playing really well and deserving this start, but also thinking about next week and you've got three games in four days and our starter is going to have two of those," Knoblauch said. "So we're also thinking about the next week and what puts our goalies in the best situation for the next week, so I think it was one, looking at next week's schedule, and also Picks deserving this game."

Kris speaks to the media before Saturday's game vs. Florida

The Oilers are expected to go with the same lineup that had its eight-game win streak ended on Tuesday night at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 7-4 loss at Rogers Place.

"You don't want to lose two in a row obviously, especially at home," Connor McDavid said. "It's been a long homestand, we've done a lot of good things, and you want to finish off on a high note.

"I thought our game in Florida had a lot of emotion and it was a high-intensity game. I would expect the same tonight and I think that's a good thing for both teams."

Coach Knoblauch revealed that Dylan Holloway has been participating in light skates on his own, but the winger is not expected to suit up on the Oilers upcoming road trip and will be re-evaluated following the Holiday break.

View the Oilers projected lineup vs. Florida below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Janmark - Draisaitl - Foegele
Kane - McLeod - Brown
Gagner - Hamblin - Ryan

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais

Pickard
Skinner

Scratches: Ben Gleason, Adam Erne, Dylan Holloway

