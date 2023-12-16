PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard getting the start in goal against the Panthers

EDMONTON, AB – Calvin Pickard will get the nod between the pipes on Saturday night for the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place when they close out their six-game homestand against the Florida Panthers.

The 31-year-old was in the starter's net at Saturday's morning skate and is expected to start for the second time this season against the Panthers after he made 28 saves on 32 shots in a 5-3 loss in Sunrise back on Nov. 20.

Pickard was victorious in his last start on Dec. 10, earning the 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils with 25 saves to secure Edmonton's seventh straight victory.

"Excited for the opportunity," Pickard said. "I thought we played a great game against Tampa. Their goalie played really well. We were in control for most of it, but I think we need to just play the same way and we'll be right back on track."

"I've been here for a month and a half and I've been here for a lot of good, and we've been stifling defensively and I just want to go in there, do my part and take care of what I can control and the rest will take care of itself."