PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard set for his first start of the season against the Canucks

EDMONTON, AB – Goaltender Calvin Pickard will be between the pipes to make his first start of the season on Saturday night when the Edmonton Oilers play host to Evander Kane & the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place on Hockey Night in Canada.

"I think it's the most comfortable I've been in terms of a first start I've had in the last number of years," Pickard said. "Playing in the preseason, it helped that I got four starts, which was nice. This is my third year here, so I know what to expect. That being said, there's always a lot of excitement going into the first game of the year, and you definitely want to do well."

Pickard will receive his first start after impressing over a busy pre-season, where the 33-year-old made four appearances for the Oilers and assembled a 1-1-1 record against the Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets and Vancouver Canucks by stopping 66 of 73 shots for a 1.99 GAA and a .904 save percentage.

"I feel way better going into the season than I did last year," Pickard said. "Obviously, I missed most of camp last year. This year, I played a ton in preseason, which was nice, and I saw a lot of different situations. I'm a week removed from my last game against Vancouver, so I'm excited for the opportunity to play tonight. I'm excited to get out there, and it's time to play for real."