PROJECTED LINEUP: Philp to make NHL debut on Thursday against Predators

NASHVILLE, TN – Centre Noah Philp will make his NHL debut on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena against the Nashville Predators after being called up from the Bakersfield Condors earlier this week to help fill Connor McDavid's absence from the lineup.

Forward Drake Caggiula is also expected to draw in at left wing over Derek Ryan on the fourth line, which also includes veteran winger Corey Perry.

"I think anytime you lose one of your star players, it hurts your team," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said pre-game on Thursday. "But often, I've seen it elevate the games of others.

"You never want to miss Conor McDavid, but every so often, other players step up because we need them. They'll be getting more opportunities and more ice time, and they know they will be counted on a lot more. It's not ideal missing Connor, but we're trying to make the most out of it with other guys getting their opportunities."