PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Wild

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers held a full pre-game skate on Friday morning before tonight's visit from the Minnesota Wild to Rogers Place.

The Oilers will go with the same lineup that earned the 6-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night, including Stuart Skinner getting his seventh straight start in between the pipes.

Skinner looks to win six straight games on home ice for the first time in his career, having posted a 2.16 goals-against average and .930 save percentage in five straight home victories.

Defenceman Ben Gleason will be the extra defenceman after being recalled on Thursday in place of Philip Broberg, who was assigned to the Bakersfield Condors.