PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Stars (Game 1)

DALLAS, TX – Connor Brown will be a game-time decision for the Edmonton Oilers ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center.

During Wednesday's full morning skate for the Oilers, Viktor Arvidsson filled Brown's spot on the third line next to Evander Kane and Adam Henrique as the only potential change to their lineup from Game 5 of the Second Round, where they eliminated the Vegas Golden Knights with a 1-0 overtime victory.

Brown was at the rink this morning for team meetings after he didn't participate in team practices on Sunday or Monday before travelling to Dallas. The winger also took a maintenance day in the first practice following the Second Round for the Oilers, so it could be precautionary, but Head Coach Kris Knoblauch has a lot of strong options at his disposal if Brown's ultimately unable to go on Wednesday night for Game 1.

"[Arvidsson] will be ready, and he's looked good in practice," Knoblauch said. "I know the number of games he's played and how well he's done, and not having him in the lineup with everyone available has been a difficult decision. So if somebody is not available to play, I have no hesitation in putting him in the lineup."