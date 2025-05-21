PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Stars (Game 1)

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings and starting goaltender for Wednesday night's Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against the Stars at American Airlines Center

Edmonton Oilers v Dallas Stars

DALLAS, TX – Connor Brown will be a game-time decision for the Edmonton Oilers ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center.

During Wednesday's full morning skate for the Oilers, Viktor Arvidsson filled Brown's spot on the third line next to Evander Kane and Adam Henrique as the only potential change to their lineup from Game 5 of the Second Round, where they eliminated the Vegas Golden Knights with a 1-0 overtime victory.

Brown was at the rink this morning for team meetings after he didn't participate in team practices on Sunday or Monday before travelling to Dallas. The winger also took a maintenance day in the first practice following the Second Round for the Oilers, so it could be precautionary, but Head Coach Kris Knoblauch has a lot of strong options at his disposal if Brown's ultimately unable to go on Wednesday night for Game 1.

"[Arvidsson] will be ready, and he's looked good in practice," Knoblauch said. "I know the number of games he's played and how well he's done, and not having him in the lineup with everyone available has been a difficult decision. So if somebody is not available to play, I have no hesitation in putting him in the lineup."

Kris speaks before Game 1 of the WCF against the Stars on Wednesday

Defenceman Mattias Ekholm travelled with the team to Dallas and was on the ice as a full participant at Wednesday's practice, but the Swedish blueliner remains out because of injury, hoping to get back into the Oilers lineup and make his 2025 playoff debut at some point during this Third Round series.

The Oilers crease belongs to Stuart Skinner, who will face Jake Oettinger head-on after assembling two straight shutouts against Vegas and having bested the elite American netminder over six games during last year's WCF matchup between these two teams – a series won by Edmonton in six games.

Skinner is 4-2 with a 1.91 GAA and .922 SV% over six career playoff games against Dallas, which includes his incredible 33-save performance in Edmonton's 2-1 victory during their deciding Game 6 of the 2024 Western Conference Final series.

Meanwhile, Oettinger is 2-4 with a 2.56 GAA and a .901 SV% in six career playoff games against Edmonton, while the netminder has gone 8-5 in 13 games in the 2025 playoffs with two shutouts, a 2.47 GAA and a .919 SV%.

View the Oilers Projected Game 1 Lineup vs. Dallas below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Kapanen
Kane - Henrique - Brown
Frederic - Janmark - Perry

Kulak - Bouchard
Nurse - Stecher
Walman - Klingberg

Skinner
Rodrigue

