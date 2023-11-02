News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars

BLOG: Gagner excited & stronger entering his third stint with Oilers

BLOG: Brown feeling back up to speed

RELEASE: Oilers sign Gagner to one-year contract

BLOG: Oilers dress up for Halloween

GENE'S BLOG: Classic Weekend

BLOG: Big stage for big Vinny's first NHL goal

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Flames 2

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flames (10.29.23)

BLOG: Oilers arrive at Heritage Classic ready to work with oil rigger-inspired outfits

PREVIEW: Oilers to host Flames in 2023 Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium

BLOG: McDavid participates in Oilers practice at Commonwealth Stadium

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flames (10.28.23)

RELEASE: Oilers, NHL, Rogers donate to Grant For Equity & Inclusion

GAME RECAP: Rangers 3, Oilers 0

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Rangers (10.26.23)

OILERS HOF: Unheralded Huddy

OILERS HOF: Worth his Weight in gold

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Stars

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings and starting goaltender for Thursday's game against the Stars at Rogers Place

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers held an optional skate on Thursday morning prior to hosting the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place.

The Blue & Orange are expected to go with 11 forwards and seven defencemen in their lineup based on Wednesday's full practice, with Sam Gagner set to make his return to Oil Country and begin his third stint with the Oilers after signing a one-year, two-way contract with the club on Tuesday.

"It's his third time around. I know all the staff love him," captain Connor McDavid said. "Obviously I've been his teammate before. He's a great teammate, so I'm happy to see him back and healthy and playing in the NHL."

Forward Mattias Janmark missed the Heritage Classic this past weekend due to injury and will not be ready to go for Thursday's date with Dallas. The Swedish forward played 13:26 in his last appearance in a 3-0 defeat to the New York Rangers at Rogers Place on Oct. 26.

"He's not playing in tonight's game," Woodcroft said. "That's probably as comfortable as I would go here in saying until we get a little bit further medical information."

Sam Gagner returns as the team prepares to play the Stars

View the full Oilers projected lineup vs. Dallas:

McDavid - Draisaitl - Foegele
Kane - Nugent-Hopkins - Hyman
Holloway - McLeod - Brown
Gagner - Ryan

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Ceci
Kulak - Broberg
Desharnais

Skinner
Campbell