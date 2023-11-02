PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Stars

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers held an optional skate on Thursday morning prior to hosting the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place.

The Blue & Orange are expected to go with 11 forwards and seven defencemen in their lineup based on Wednesday's full practice, with Sam Gagner set to make his return to Oil Country and begin his third stint with the Oilers after signing a one-year, two-way contract with the club on Tuesday.

"It's his third time around. I know all the staff love him," captain Connor McDavid said. "Obviously I've been his teammate before. He's a great teammate, so I'm happy to see him back and healthy and playing in the NHL."

Forward Mattias Janmark missed the Heritage Classic this past weekend due to injury and will not be ready to go for Thursday's date with Dallas. The Swedish forward played 13:26 in his last appearance in a 3-0 defeat to the New York Rangers at Rogers Place on Oct. 26.

"He's not playing in tonight's game," Woodcroft said. "That's probably as comfortable as I would go here in saying until we get a little bit further medical information."