PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Red Wings

View Edmonton's projected lines, defence pairings and starting goaltender for Tuesday's game at Rogers Place against Detroit

GettyImages-1853395122
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers held an optional skate on Tuesday morning ahead of hosting the Detroit Red Wings in a one-off homestand at Rogers Place.

With the practice being optional, Edmonton's lines are based on Monday's full skate, where the notable change was on the fourth line with Sam Gagner being inserted at right wing alongside Derek Ryan and Connor Brown.

Mattias Janmark was the extra forward, signalling that he could be the odd man out tonight as a healthy scratch against Klim Kostin & the Red Wings, who are 10-2-2 in their last 14 games.

Gagner's opportunity to get back into the lineup for the first time in 20 days (four games) appears to be an attempt by the coaching staff to address their 5-on-5 scoring, with the 34-year-old having scored five even-strength goals in 22 games this season.

Edmonton's penalty kill had also been red hot, failing to allow a power-play goal in seven games before being beaten on back-to-back nights by Anaheim and Los Angeles, so Gagner would be expected to play a role in that department as part of Assistant Coach Mark Stuart's six-man forward rotation.

Kris talks to the media ahead of Tuesday vs. the Red Wings

"We're looking for more offence in our bottom six and we can't rely on our top-two lines scoring all the time," Knoblauch said after Monday's practice. "And as good as they are, and they are very good, we need some a little more offence from the bottom guys and Sam has been so good.

"He hasn't quite had a role with Perry here, and the way the penalty kill has been going, it kind of pushed him out of having a role. But that sacrificed our 5-on-5 play a little bit, and Sam has been a great hockey player for us and now, we'll have him come back and I think he'll add a little bit in that dimension."

On the back end, the defence appears to be reverting to its regular combination after a brief two-game trial where the coaching staff tried out some different pairings in an attempt to get some chemistry between blueliners.

"It's so difficult to evaluate just on such a short period of time, and I think we wanted to have a look at what the chemistry is and if we can get more out of guys," Knoblauch said.

"Also, we can balance ice times for the guy maybe playing a little more than they should; or other guys, we feel that they could be providing a little more if they were on the ice."

"I thought some guys stepped up, but I think ultimately it is so important to have the chemistry of partners playing together and we're going to go back with our regular D pairings."

Corey speaks to the media ahead of Tuesday vs. Detroit

View the Oilers projected lineup vs. Detroit

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Foegele
Holloway - McLeod - Perry
Gagner - Ryan - Brown

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner
Pickard

