PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Red Wings

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers held an optional skate on Tuesday morning ahead of hosting the Detroit Red Wings in a one-off homestand at Rogers Place.
With the practice being optional, Edmonton's lines are based on Monday's full skate, where the notable change was on the fourth line with Sam Gagner being inserted at right wing alongside Derek Ryan and Connor Brown.
Mattias Janmark was the extra forward, signalling that he could be the odd man out tonight as a healthy scratch against Klim Kostin & the Red Wings, who are 10-2-2 in their last 14 games.
Gagner's opportunity to get back into the lineup for the first time in 20 days (four games) appears to be an attempt by the coaching staff to address their 5-on-5 scoring, with the 34-year-old having scored five even-strength goals in 22 games this season.
Edmonton's penalty kill had also been red hot, failing to allow a power-play goal in seven games before being beaten on back-to-back nights by Anaheim and Los Angeles, so Gagner would be expected to play a role in that department as part of Assistant Coach Mark Stuart's six-man forward rotation.