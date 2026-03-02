RELEASE: Oilers acquire Connor Murphy from Chicago

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have acquired defenceman Connor Murphy from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. Chicago will retain 50 percent of Murphy's $4.4 million contract.

Originally drafted by the Phoenix Coyotes in the first round (20th overall) of 2011 NHL Draft, the 32-year-old spent the first four years of his career in Arizona before getting traded to Chicago, playing the past nine seasons with the Blackhawks.

The right-shot blueliner from Boston has appeared in 805 NHL games over parts of 13 years spent with the Coyotes and Blackhawks, recording 173 points (47 goals) that include four goals and nine assists in 60 games this season with Chicago.

Murphy ranked first this year among Chicago defenders in blocked shots (87) and total PK TOI (177:17), as well as third in hits (62) and fourth in takeaways (13).

In a corresponding move, the Oilers loaned forward Isaac Howard to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.