PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs 

Mattias Ekholm will miss Saturday's contest against the Maple Leafs due to illness

Toronto Maple Leafs v Edmonton Oilers

© 2024 NHLI

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Defenceman Mattias Ekholm will not play on Saturday night when the Edmonton Oilers host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Place.

The Swedish defenceman has been battling illness for a number of days and was able to dress in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings, but he won't be able to go tonight and will be replaced in the lineup by Troy Stecher.

John Klingberg, who missed Friday's practice along with Ekholm because of illness, will suit up on the top pairing alongside Darnell Nurse in his second game since making his return from missing over a season recovering from double hip surgery.

View Edmonton's Projected Lineup vs. Toronto below:

Draisaitl - McDavid - Perry
Arvidsson - Nugent-Hopkins - Hyman
Podkolzin - Henrique - Brown
Skinner - Janmark - Kapanen

Nurse - Klingberg
Kulak - Bouchard
Stecher - Emberson

Skinner
Pickard

