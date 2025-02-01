PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs 

EDMONTON, AB – Defenceman Mattias Ekholm will not play on Saturday night when the Edmonton Oilers host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Place.

The Swedish defenceman has been battling illness for a number of days and was able to dress in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings, but he won't be able to go tonight and will be replaced in the lineup by Troy Stecher.

John Klingberg, who missed Friday's practice along with Ekholm because of illness, will suit up on the top pairing alongside Darnell Nurse in his second game since making his return from missing over a season recovering from double hip surgery.