PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Lightning

EDMONTON, AB – Connor Ingram will start a fifth straight game, while Ty Emberson is expected to return to the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday when they welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Rogers Place to finish a four-game homestand.

Ingram stopped 19 of 23 shots in Thursday's 4-0 defeat to the Panthers and will look to shut down another Florida opponent tonight in the Lightning, who sit second in the Atlantic Division and are tied for third this season in goals scored alongside the Oilers with 253, but own a far superior plus-57 goal differential that ranks second in the NHL.

Tampa Bay has been led offensively by Nikita Kucherov, who has recorded eight points (2G, 6A) in back-to-back wins for Tampa and leads the League with 1.81 points per game this season, posting 114 points (38 goals) in 63 games to sit neck-and-neck with Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon in the NHL's scoring race coming down the stretch.

"I think they're obviously one of the best teams in the league," Zach Hyman said. "They've won cups before, they've got high-end players, and I think Kucherov's playing at an elite level. They're full of guys who are extremely talented, and as a team, they're playing really well. So I think we often rise to occasions like that and it'll be a fun one."