PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Lightning

Troy Stecher & Mattias Janmark will come into the lineup for John Klingberg & Jeff Skinner on Tuesday night when the Oilers continue their five-game road trip at Amalie Arena against the Lightning

Edmonton Oilers v Tampa Bay Lightning

© 2023 NHLI

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

TAMPA, FL – Stuart Skinner will be between the pipes on Tuesday night while Troy Stecher and Mattias Janmark will be back in the lineup when the Edmonton Oilers continue their five-game road trip at Amalie Arena against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Janmark will come in for Jeff Skinner and play on the wing of the third line next to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor Brown after playing centre during Edmonton's defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers in the first of back-to-back defeats this past weekend.

Stecher will swap in for John Klingberg on the second pairing next to Darnell Nurse after the Swede played both games of the back-to-back scored his first Oilers goal to go with an assist against the Flyers.

More to follow.

Kris speaks ahead of Tuesday's tilt vs. the Lightning at Amalie Arena

View Edmonton's Projected Lineup vs. Tampa Bay below:

Arvidsson - McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Savoie
Janmark - Nugent-Hopkins - Brown
Kapanen - Henrique - Perry

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Stecher
Kulak - Emberson

Skinner
Pickard

News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers at Lightning

GAME RECAP: Capitals 7, Oilers 3

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Capitals

GAME RECAP: Flyers 6, Oilers 3

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Flyers

PROJECTED LINEUP: Savoie to make Oilers debut on Saturday against Flyers

4 NATIONS: McDavid scores OT winner for Canada in final to defeat the United States

BLOG: Savoie prepared for Oilers opportunity coming out of the break

4 NATIONS: McDavid & Canada hold off Finland to earn rematch with United States

4 NATIONS: McDavid's goal not enough for Canada in 3-1 defeat to United States

4 NATIONS: McDavid & Canada edge Sweden in OT thriller

4 NATIONS: Ekholm excited for challenge of defending McDavid on international stage

4 NATIONS: McDavid settles in with Team Canada during Monday's first practice

GAME RECAP: Avalanche 5, Oilers 4

BLOG: Draisaitl enjoying race with MacKinnon & others for NHL's scoring title

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Avalanche

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Avalanche

RELEASE: Oilers to celebrate Black Excellence this Friday