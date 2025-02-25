PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Lightning

TAMPA, FL – Stuart Skinner will be between the pipes on Tuesday night while Troy Stecher and Mattias Janmark will be back in the lineup when the Edmonton Oilers continue their five-game road trip at Amalie Arena against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Janmark will come in for Jeff Skinner and play on the wing of the third line next to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor Brown after playing centre during Edmonton's defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers in the first of back-to-back defeats this past weekend.

Stecher will swap in for John Klingberg on the second pairing next to Darnell Nurse after the Swede played both games of the back-to-back scored his first Oilers goal to go with an assist against the Flyers.

More to follow.