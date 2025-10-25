PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings & starting goaltender for Saturday's start of back-to-back games against the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena

Edmonton Oilers v Seattle Kraken

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

SEATTLE, WA – The Edmonton Oilers will start with the same lines they finished with against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday when they open up back-to-back games on the West Coast this weekend at Climate Pledge Arena against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will each centre their own lines, with two rookies in Isaac Howard and Matt Savoie each getting another opportunity in the top six alongside the two superstars after impressing Head Coach Kris Knoblauch enough to allow for them to continue in their current roles.

"Obviously, all three of them (McDavid, Draisaitl and Nugent-Hopkins) are very good centres, and it gives us a strength now to do that," Knoblauch said. "We need other guys to step up and be able to play some pretty significant roles, and some young guys moved up into our top six and have been playing really well, so hopefully, that will continue."

Stuart Skinner will get the start tonight and is 8-2-0 in his career against the Kraken.

Kris speaks to the media ahead of Saturday's game in Seattle

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Kraken below:

Howard - McDavid - Mangiapane
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Savoie
Henrique - Nugent-Hopkins - Roslovic
Frederic - Philp - Tomasek

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Walman
Kulak - Emberson

Skinner
Pickard

