PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken

SEATTLE, WA – Here is the Edmonton Oilers projected lineup for tonight's pre-season match against the Seattle Kraken based on this morning's skate at Rogers Place.

Both Mattias Ekholm and Ryan McLeod participated in this morning's practice, but both will not be in the lineup for Edmonton's final exhibition match before the start of the regular season on Wednesday in Vancouver.

Forwards

Kane - McDavid - Brown

Nugent-Hopkins - Draisaitl - Hyman

Foegele - Pederson - Lavoie

Erne - Janmark - Ryan

Defence

Nurse - Bouchard

Gleason - Ceci

Broberg - Desharnais

Goalies

Campbell

Pickard