PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken
RELEASE: Oilers sign Brady Stonehouse to entry-level contract
POST-GAME: Connor connection on display in Battle of Alberta blowout
GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Flames 2
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flames
BLOG: Oilers staying focused on the process and the present
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flames
RELEASE: Alberta's own Nickelback to perform at Heritage Classic
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames
BLOG: Ekholm, McLeod recoveries trending in 'the right direction' says Woodcroft
RELEASE: Bourgault loaned to Bakersfield, Griffith and Hamblin on waivers
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kraken
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kraken
BLOG: Broberg, Holloway win Oilers pickleball tournament
PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken
RELEASE: Oilers release Brandon Sutter from professional tryout
GAME RECAP: Canucks 5, Oilers 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings and starting goalie for Friday's pre-season finale at Rogers Place between the Oilers and Kraken

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

SEATTLE, WA – Here is the Edmonton Oilers projected lineup for tonight's pre-season match against the Seattle Kraken based on this morning's skate at Rogers Place.

Both Mattias Ekholm and Ryan McLeod participated in this morning's practice, but both will not be in the lineup for Edmonton's final exhibition match before the start of the regular season on Wednesday in Vancouver.

Forwards

Kane - McDavid - Brown
Nugent-Hopkins - Draisaitl - Hyman
Foegele - Pederson - Lavoie
Erne - Janmark - Ryan

Defence

Nurse - Bouchard
Gleason - Ceci
Broberg - Desharnais

Goalies

Campbell
Pickard