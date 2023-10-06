PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken

SEATTLE, WA – Here is the Edmonton Oilers projected lineup for tonight's pre-season match against the Seattle Kraken based on this morning's skate at Rogers Place.
Both Mattias Ekholm and Ryan McLeod participated in this morning's practice, but both will not be in the lineup for Edmonton's final exhibition match before the start of the regular season on Wednesday in Vancouver.
Forwards
Kane - McDavid - Brown
Nugent-Hopkins - Draisaitl - Hyman
Foegele - Pederson - Lavoie
Erne - Janmark - Ryan
Defence
Nurse - Bouchard
Gleason - Ceci
Broberg - Desharnais
Goalies
Campbell
Pickard