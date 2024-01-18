PROJECTED LINEUP: Gagner to make his return on Thursday against Seattle

EDMONTON, AB – Forward Sam Gagner is expected to return to the lineup from a 10-game injury absence on Thursday night when the Edmonton Oilers attempt to extend their franchise-record win streak to 12 at Rogers Place against the Seattle Kraken.

The 34-year-old forward was recently cleared to return to action by the team's medical staff as early as Wednesday after suffering the injury on Dec. 21 in a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils, where he recorded two assists and the Oilers began their current 11-game winning run.

Gagner is slated to slot in on the fourth line for Adam Erne, who'll take warm-up tonight at Rogers Place in case winger Evander Kane is a late scratch from blocking a shot in Tuesday's win over the Toronto Maple Leafs and missing Wednesday's practice.

"Just recently he's been cleared to play," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "He's over his injury, so the expectation is he's playing tonight."

"Adam Erne will not play tonight. He'll be taking warm-up, but if everyone else is good, he will not play."

Centre James Hamblin, who missed yesterday's practice as well due to a personal matter, was on the ice for Thursday's optional skate and is expected to maintain his position on the fourth line.

"Kane blocked a shot yesterday. We hope to have him back for tomorrow," Knoblauch said on Wednesday. "He'll need to be re-evaluated in the morning, but we're very hopeful that he'll be playing. Hamblin had a personal matter with him... I don't want to say too much, but he's fine and he's probably in the rink right now."

Stuart Skinner is the expected Oilers starter for the sixth straight contest, with the Edmonton-born netminder boasting an 8-0-0 record in his last eight starts with a 1.48 goals-against average and .948 save percentage.