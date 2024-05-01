PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kings (Game 5)

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings & starting goaltender for Game 5 between Edmonton & Los Angeles at Rogers Place based on Tuesday's full-team practice

Los Angeles Kings v Edmonton Oilers - Game Two

By Jamie Umbach
EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers held an optional morning skate at Rogers Place on Wednesday ahead of their opportunity to eliminate the Los Angeles Kings from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 5 of their first-round series.

Edmonton's lines for tonight are based on Tuesday's full-team practice where Evander Kane and Dylan Holloway were both elevated in the lineup for their contributions this series, including Sunday's 1-0 shutout victory that pushed Los Angeles to the brink of elimination by the Oilers for the third consecutive year.

Puck drop tonight will be at 8:00 p.m. MT down in ICE District.

Kris speaks to the media ahead of Game 5 at home on Wednesday

View the Oilers Projected Lineup for Game 5 vs. the Kings:

Henrique - McDavid - Hyman
Nugent-Hopkins - Draisaitl - Kane
Holloway - McLeod - Perry
Foegele - Ryan - Janmark

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Ceci
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner
Pickard

