PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kings (Game 5)

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers held an optional morning skate at Rogers Place on Wednesday ahead of their opportunity to eliminate the Los Angeles Kings from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 5 of their first-round series.

Edmonton's lines for tonight are based on Tuesday's full-team practice where Evander Kane and Dylan Holloway were both elevated in the lineup for their contributions this series, including Sunday's 1-0 shutout victory that pushed Los Angeles to the brink of elimination by the Oilers for the third consecutive year.

Puck drop tonight will be at 8:00 p.m. MT down in ICE District.