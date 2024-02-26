PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kings

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers look to regroup on Monday night in a Pacific Division matchup against the Los Angeles Kings, hoping to put an end to their three-game losing streak (0-2-1) on home ice as part of a five-game homestand at Rogers Place.

"No better way to get out of a little bit of a funk than playing against these guys," Connor McDavid said. "Obviously, we know them well. They're a great team. They're playing really well since the break, so we're looking forward to it. We always look forward to playing these guys."

As per Monday's full morning skate, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch looks poised to load up the top line with Connor McDavid between Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman.

The Oilers captain now has 21 assists in his last nine games, including four straight multi-point outings, after helping set up Hyman's two goals in Saturday's 6-3 loss in the Battle of Alberta and reach a new career-high with a team-leading 37 goals.

"He's obviously a special player and makes all those plays, so he's got the puck on his stick more than anybody in the League," Hyman said.