PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kings

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings and goaltenders for Monday's Pacific Division matchup at Rogers Place against the Kings

GettyImages-1485537669
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers look to regroup on Monday night in a Pacific Division matchup against the Los Angeles Kings, hoping to put an end to their three-game losing streak (0-2-1) on home ice as part of a five-game homestand at Rogers Place.

"No better way to get out of a little bit of a funk than playing against these guys," Connor McDavid said. "Obviously, we know them well. They're a great team. They're playing really well since the break, so we're looking forward to it. We always look forward to playing these guys."

As per Monday's full morning skate, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch looks poised to load up the top line with Connor McDavid between Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman.

The Oilers captain now has 21 assists in his last nine games, including four straight multi-point outings, after helping set up Hyman's two goals in Saturday's 6-3 loss in the Battle of Alberta and reach a new career-high with a team-leading 37 goals.

"He's obviously a special player and makes all those plays, so he's got the puck on his stick more than anybody in the League," Hyman said.

Connor chats with the media before facing the Kings

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is expected to pivot back to centre on the second line alongside Evander Kane and Mattias Janmark, with the Swedish winger earning a promotion from his spark-plug performance on Saturday with a goal and a fight against the Flames.

Janmark has four goals on the season, with three of those coming in the last four contests.

"The other night I thought the Kane, McLeod, Janmark line was really good and we threw out the idea of keeping them together, and that could've went either way," Knoblauch said. "And we flipped those two centres, McLeod and Nugent-Hopkins, and I think we had good reasons to go either way. We just thought with the way the lines work and their ice-time management, after power plays and penalty kills, that we'll go with that formula."

Netminder Stuart Skinner will be back between the pipes on Monday for the Oilers after stopping 25 of 30 shots to take the defeat against Calgary. The Edmonton product is looking to improve on his .865 save percentage and 4.02 goals-against average in his last seven starts since the All-Star Break.

Kris speaks to the media ahead of hosting the Kings on Monday

View the Oilers projected lineup vs. Los Angeles:

Draisaitl - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Nugent-Hopkins - Janmark
Foegele - McLeod - Perry
Holloway - Ryan - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Ceci
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner
Pickard

News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers to honour Canadian Armed Forces

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kings

GAME RECAP: Flames 6, Oilers 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flames

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Flames

GAME RECAP: Wild 4, Oilers 2

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Wild

PROJECTED LINEUP: Nugent-Hopkins returning from illness against Wild

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Wild

GAME RECAP: Bruins 6, Oilers 5 (OT)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Bruins

BLOG: Bouchard displaying immense growth as career year continues

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Bruins

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Bruins

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Coyotes 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Coyotes

RELEASE: McDavid named Second Star of the Week

GENE'S BLOG: S-Evan Bouchard