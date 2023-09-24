PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Jets

EDMONTON, AB – Here is the Edmonton Oilers projected lineup based on warm-ups for Sunday's pre-season opener at Rogers Place against the Winnipeg Jets.
Forwards
Evander Kane - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Zach Hyman
Warren Foegele - Lane Pederson - Derek Ryan
Dylan Holloway - Brandon Sutter - Mattias Janmark
Drake Caggiula - James Hamblin - Xavier Bourgault
Defence
Darnell Nurse - Evan Bouchard
Philip Broberg - Vincent Desharnais
Ben Gleason - Beau Akey
Goalies
Olivier Rodrigue
Calvin Pickard
The Winnipeg Jets lineup appears as follows: