LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Jets
RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 returns for 2023 preseason
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets
CAMP: Desharnais digging in to grow the mental side of his game
CAMP: Gagner back where it all began on professional tryout

CAMP: Campbell, Skinner focused on forming a formidable Oilers goalie tandem
TALKING POINTS: Holland speaks at Oilers Training Camp
CAMP: Oilers players ready for fast-paced, competitive Training Camp
RELEASE: Oilers announce 2023 Training Camp roster
RELEASE: Huddy, Weight to be added to Oilers Hall of Fame
GAME RECAP: Canucks Rookies 5, Oilers Rookies 2
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Canucks Rookies
YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Canucks Rookies Preview
GAME RECAP: Flames Rookies 4, Oilers Rookies 3 (OT)
YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Flames Rookies Preview
GAME RECAP: Oilers Rookies 3, Jets Rookies 1
YOUNG STARS: Chaulk excited for Oilers Rookies to embrace their opportunity

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Jets

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings and goaltenders for their first test of the preseason on Sunday against the Winnipeg Jets

EDMONTON, AB – Here is the Edmonton Oilers projected lineup based on warm-ups for Sunday's pre-season opener at Rogers Place against the Winnipeg Jets.

Forwards

Evander Kane - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Zach Hyman
Warren Foegele - Lane Pederson - Derek Ryan
Dylan Holloway - Brandon Sutter - Mattias Janmark
Drake Caggiula - James Hamblin - Xavier Bourgault

Defence

Darnell Nurse - Evan Bouchard
Philip Broberg - Vincent Desharnais
Ben Gleason - Beau Akey

Goalies

Olivier Rodrigue
Calvin Pickard

The Winnipeg Jets lineup appears as follows: