PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Jets

EDMONTON, AB – Forward Leon Draisaitl is doubtful for tonight's meeting at Rogers Place with the Winnipeg Jets, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch revealed following this morning's optional pre-game skate.

The German was unable to score his 50th goal of the season or register a point to continue his career-high 18-game point streak during Edmonton's 7-1 victory over Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday, but leads the NHL's goalscoring race by 11 over Toronto's William Nylander while sitting second in points with 101 in 68 games.

Draisaitl was involved in a collision with Utah defenceman Olli Määttä at the blueline during the second period, but was able to finish the game with 22:23 of ice time. If he's unable to play on Thursday against the Jets, the Oilers have winger Max Jones and centre Derek Ryan who could possibly come into the lineup, though Ryan was on the ice longer than Jones at this morning's pre-game skate.

Adam Henrique could potentially move up to the second line, while both Mattias Janmark and Kasperi Kapanen both have the ability to centre the fourth line.

Coach Knoblauch added that Edmonton's defence pairings will stay the same from Tuesday night as John Klingberg comes closer to making a return from a seven-game absence due to injury. Stuart Skinner is expected to be tonight's starter after Calvin Pickard was the only goaltender at the morning skate.

There were no line rushes this morning, so tonight's lineup is projected and will have to be confirmed during warm-ups.