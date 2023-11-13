PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Islanders

EDMONTON, AB – Head Coach Kris Knoblauch held his first pre-game skate on Monday as bench boss of the Edmonton Oilers ahead of tonight's matchup against the New York Islanders.

Knoblauch appears to be deploying Sam Gagner on the top line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid, while Leon Draisaitl will centre his own line with Evander Kane and leading goalscorer Zach Hyman, who has seven goals through 13 games this season.

Connor Brown was the extra forward at the morning skate as he works his way back from an injury he sustained in a loss to the Dallas Stars on Nov. 2.

Netminder Stuart Skinner was in the starter's net once again and is slated to make his fourth straight start after stopping 17 of 18 shots in the Oilers 4-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

Edmonton's defensive corps under new Assistant Coach Paul Coffey appears to include the same pairings prior to the coaching change.

View the Oilers projected lineup vs. the Islanders below:

Forwards

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Gagner

Kane - Draisaitl - Hyman

Holloway - McLeod - Foegele

Lavoie - Hamblin - Ryan

Defence

Nurse - Ceci

Ekholm - Bouchard

Kulak - Desharnais

Goalies

Skinner

Pickard