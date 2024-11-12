PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Islanders

EDMONTON, AB – Here are the Edmonton Oilers projected lines for tonight's meeting with the New York Islanders at Rogers Place.

As per Head Coach Kris Knoblauch's comments after Tuesday's optional pre-game skate, tonight's lines will mirror the same combinations, pairings and starting netminder from Edmonton's last two outings – a 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights last Wednesday and a 7-3 victory on Saturday over the Canucks.

Connor McDavid recorded a goal and two assists in Saturday's victory over Vancouver to give himself 995 career points in 657 games, just five away from becoming the 99th player in NHL history to reach the milestone. The Oilers captain has 26 games of buffer room to hit 1,000 points and become the fourth-fastest and fourth-youngest player ever to do it, with only Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Mike Bossy ahead of him.

"In my eyes, there's never been a player like him, especially in the modern era," Leon Draisaitl said of his captain and friend. "No player creates chances the way he does and at the speed and at the consistency that he has over 10 years now, so it's very, very, very impressive."