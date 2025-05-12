PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Golden Knights (Game 4)

EDMONTON, AB – Expect changes to the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 against the Vegas Golden Knights, but we'll have to wait until warmups on Monday night to see exactly who's coming in or out.

"We'll have some lineup changes," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "There'll be some game-time decisions, but there'll probably be a few switches."

The Oilers didn't run line rushes at this morning's pre-game skate at Rogers Place, but defenceman Ty Emberson was on the ice with the team's other scratches, while Troy Stecher was off early to give us a hint that he'll come in for Emberson as one of Knoblauch's potential changes on the back end.

Forward Kasperi Kapanen was also off earlier than Viktor Arvidsson, which could mean the Finnish winger will swap places with the Swede up front.

"I think we've got guys who aren't playing right now that have a lot to offer," Knoblauch said. "Whether we need a little more speed, physicality, defensive responsibilities, offence or whatever it is, I think we've got some guys that haven't been playing that can come in and give us a little boost. We'll be making one, maybe two changes and hopefully, that'll give our team a boost."