PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Flyers

The Oilers will open their seven-game road trip using the same lineup from Monday's victory when they face the Flyers on Wednesday at Xfinity Mobile Arena in the first of back-to-back games

Edmonton Oilers v Philadelphia Flyers

© 2025 NHLI

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Edmonton Oilers will open their season-high seven-game road trip using the same lineup from Monday's comeback victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets when they visit Xfinity Mobile Arena to face the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night for the first game of a back-to-back set.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch will reward the same players who got the job done during the third period on Monday with an opportunity to build on that rallying win, but the bench boss knows there's still work to be done despite the feel-good factor for his team of coming back to dig out two crucial points.

"There were a lot of positives," he said pre-game on Wednesday. "One, I thought our defensive play was a lot better. I thought we gave up fewer chances, which was the focus going into the game. I liked that we dug in with some late goals to tie it up in the third period and obviously won in overtime, but a lot of there are things to improve on, and a lot of it is just execution with the puck so we can move up the ice better collectively for some more scoring chances."

Knoblauch also mentioned that winger Zach Hyman won't be available tonight, but if they're lucky, the 33-year-old could be back in the lineup to make his season debut tomorrow night in Columbus, before being ready at the latest for this Saturday's meeting with the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh.

Kris speaks as the Oilers prepare for visit the Flyers on Wednesday

Winger Matt Savoie will continue to play alongside Connor McDavid and Andrew Mangiapane on the top line in the building where he made his Oilers debut last season, recording an assist in 13:07 of ice time during a 6-3 defeat to the Flyers.

"It's a good line, right?" Mangiapane said. "Obviously, for myself, I'm coming in here being a new guy and all that, so still kind of trying to read off those guys. Davo is a special player, and I think Savvy is a smart young guy, skilled and everything like that. So we have the makings to be a good line, and we gotta keep building chemistry and keep reading off each other and continue to grow."

Philadelphia are 6-1-0 at home against the Oilers since 2016-17, but the sides have split the season series in each of the last four seasons. Philadelphia comes into this one 7-3-1 in its last 11 games under Head Coach Rick Tocchet, with Trevor Zegras leading with 16 points (4G, 12A) in 15 appearances.

"They're a good team," Mangiapane added. "They got a lot of skilled guys out there, and they're playing well right now, so I think we've got to build off our last game and how we played in that third period and just keep rolling. It's time we put together a little run here. It's a long road trip and this is the first game, so we want to start on the right foot here."

Goaltender Stuart Skinner will start tonight before Calvin Pickard presumably takes over the crease for tomorrow night's second half of the back-to-back against the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

The Oilers have two back-to-backs on this seven-game road trip, facing off against the Flyers and Blue Jackets before they visit the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning on successive nights a week from now after one-off matches against the Carolina Hurricanes (Saturday) and Buffalo Sabres (Monday).

Edmonton will close out their long Eastern trek On Oct. 22 with a rematch of the 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers.

Andrew speaks from Philadelphia before facing the Flyers

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Flyers below:

Savoie - McDavid - Mangiapane
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Roslovic
Howard - Henrique - Frederic
Janmark - Philp - Lazar

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Walman
Kulak - Emberson

Skinner
Pickard

