PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Flyers

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Edmonton Oilers will open their season-high seven-game road trip using the same lineup from Monday's comeback victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets when they visit Xfinity Mobile Arena to face the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night for the first game of a back-to-back set.
Head Coach Kris Knoblauch will reward the same players who got the job done during the third period on Monday with an opportunity to build on that rallying win, but the bench boss knows there's still work to be done despite the feel-good factor for his team of coming back to dig out two crucial points.
"There were a lot of positives," he said pre-game on Wednesday. "One, I thought our defensive play was a lot better. I thought we gave up fewer chances, which was the focus going into the game. I liked that we dug in with some late goals to tie it up in the third period and obviously won in overtime, but a lot of there are things to improve on, and a lot of it is just execution with the puck so we can move up the ice better collectively for some more scoring chances."
Knoblauch also mentioned that winger Zach Hyman won't be available tonight, but if they're lucky, the 33-year-old could be back in the lineup to make his season debut tomorrow night in Columbus, before being ready at the latest for this Saturday's meeting with the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh.