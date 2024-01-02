PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flyers

EDMONTON, AB – New year, same lineup.

The Edmonton Oilers held a fully-attended morning skate at Rogers Place before hosting the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday with the same lines, defence pairings and starting netminder from their last two victories over the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks.

The back-to-back wins in California helped the Oilers complete the sweep of their three-game Pacific Division road trip and push the club's win streak to five games heading into 2024.

Edmonton's second line of Ryan McLeod, Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele has been a major driver offensively for the Blue & Orange since they were assembled together during the team's New York road trip before the holiday break.

"Obviously the work ethic, the skill, and they're very smart players as well," Darnell Nurse said about McLeod and Foegele. "And then you put Drai on that line, one of the best players in the world, with two guys that know how to work and get to the right spots on the ice. It's been fun to play with them and I think they just worked and got their opportunity to make the most of their opportunity right now, so it'll be fun to see where they can take it from here."