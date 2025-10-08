PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers to launch new-look group for season opener against Flames

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings & starting goaltender for Wednesday's kickoff to the 2025-26 regular season against the Flames at Rogers Place

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Back in business with the Battle of Alberta.

The Edmonton Oilers will begin their 2025-26 regular season on Wednesday at Rogers Place against the Calgary Flames, using their revamped lineup that's been tested over a long training camp and preseason to prepare them to start the year strong with a good performance tonight against their rivals.

With the excitement that's developed over the past 48 hours in Oil Country from the signing of contract extensions for Connor McDavid, Jake Walman and Mattias Ekholm, plus a new young crop of players including forwards Matt Savoie, Isaac Howard and defenceman Alec Regula looking ready to have an impact, fans & players alike are looking forward to the start of a new season with the goal of getting back to the Stanley Cup Final for a third straight year.

"Obviously, winning would be number one," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "Number two, just seeing us have a lot of excitement and a lot of energy coming in. I assume Opening Night, with all the contracts that we signed and all the new players that we've brought in, I don't think that will be an issue – especially in front of our fans."

Kris discusses his lineup before Wednesday's opener vs. the Flames

Forward Matt Savoie will play alongside two reliable forwards in Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Andrew Mangiapane to begin the regular season after being one of Edmonton's leading performers throughout training camp and preseason, giving him the chance to impress in a top-six role right out of the gate.

The 21-year-old is also poised to take on a role with the penalty kill in a pairing with Adam Henrique, who's expected to play on the fourth line between Isaac Howard and David Tomasek at even strength – both of whom are set to make their NHL debuts tonight.

"We've relied mostly on the veterans to do that, but with Savoie, I thought he showed a lot of promise in the preseason, and it's something that he did quite well in Bakersfield," Knoblauch said. "He was one of the key penalty-killing forwards in Bakersfield, and we want to give him that role.

"I think from what we've seen, we want somebody who can break up plays, get up ice a little bit, and it's nice to have a little more threat offensively also. You usually don't have much threat on the penalty kill unless you have speed, and Savy gives us some speed."

Mattias speaks about signing his three-year extension on Wednesday

Here are the expected lines and defence pairings for the Oilers based on the pre-game skate:

Forwards

Draisaitl - McDavid - Frederic
Mangiapane - Nugent-Hopkins - Savoie
Podkolzin - Philp - Kapanen
Howard - Henrique - Tomasek

Defence

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Regula
Kulak - Emberson

Goalies

Skinner
Pickard

