PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Ducks

EDMONTON, AB – Goaltender Calvin Pickard will make a second straight start on Tuesday while forward Matt Savoie will be back in the lineup when the Edmonton Oilers begin a three-game homestand at Rogers Place against the Anaheim Ducks.

Pickard has won seven of his last eight starts after making 35 saves on Saturday night in a 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes, which halted their five-game losing streak before returning home for three games at Rogers Place this week.

The 32-year-old gets the reward of starting back-to-back games for the first time this season with the better results over Edmonton's last 15 games with a 4-2-0 record, a 2.84 goals-against average and .909 save percentage in his last six.

Pickard's only consecutive starts with the Oilers came in the Games 5 & 6 of the Second Round of the 2024 Playoffs against Vancouver.

"I think both goaltenders have been playing really well. Picks has just really come up big, especially last game against Carolina," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "I think he's won his last 12 of his 14 starts – quality starts too – but this is not a slight on a Skinner. It's just a reward for our backup goalie who's been playing extremely well and being able to win games.

"So we felt that it was right that he got the start today."