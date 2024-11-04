PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Devils

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings & starting goaltender for the second of back-to-back games against the Devils at Rogers Place on Monday

New Jersey Devils v Edmonton Oilers

© 2023 NHLI

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers will make a pair of changes to their lineup on Monday at Rogers Place for the second of back-to-back games against the Devils after earning a 4-2 victory over the Flames last night in the Battle of Alberta.

Forward Derek Ryan will come in for Drake Caggiula on the fourth line, while defenceman Troy Stecher will make his return on the second pairing next to Darnell Nurse in place of Travis Dermott, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed on Monday morning.

Despite Connor McDavid participating in the optional skate, the Oilers captain isn't ready to return to the lineup tonight as he works his way back from an ankle injury that's still expected to keep him out for two to three weeks.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard will get the start to close out the back-to-back for Edmonton after Stuart Skinner made 29 saves for the victory in Calgary on Sunday.

Pickard stopped 27 shots against the Detroit Red Wings in his last start on Oct. 27 and has won three consecutive starts, owning a 3-1-0 record this season with a .897 save percentage and 2.48 goals-against average in five appearances (four starts) in 2024-25.

Kris addresses the media pre-game on Monday morning

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. New Jersey below:

Forwards

Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Arvidsson
Skinner - Nugent-Hopkins - Hyman
Janmark - Henrique - Brown
Ryan - Philp - Perry

Defence

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Stecher
Kulak - Emberson

Goalies

Pickard
Skinner

