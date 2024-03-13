PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Capitals

EDMONTON, AB – Stuart Skinner will get the start between the pipes for the Oilers on Wednesday night when they face off against Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals at Rogers Place.
Skinner needs one more victory to set a new career-high with 30 wins, which would surpass his 2022-23 total when he finished with a 29-14-5 record, and would become the first Oilers goalie since Cam Talbot in 2017-18 to reach 30 wins in a season if he can reach the mark tonight.
Earlier this season against Washington, Skinner stopped all 25 saves in a 5-0 victory to become the second Oilers netminder to ever earn a shutout over the Capitals alongside one of his childhood idols, Dwayne Roloson, who'd been the only one to ever do it with 19 saves and the shutout back on Oct. 28, 2006.
Wednesday's morning skate at Rogers Place was optional, so Edmonton's lines and defence pairings are based on Tuesday's full practice, which was the first on home ice for the likes of forwards Adam Henrique, Sam Carrick and defenceman Troy Stecher.
Oilers Projected Lineup vs. Washington:
Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
McLeod - Draisaitl - Foegele
Kane - Henrique - Brown
Janmark - Carrick - Perry
Ryan
Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Desharnais
Kulak - Ceci
Stecher
Skinner
Pickard