WORLDS: Howard, Ekholm earn quarter-final spots with United States & Sweden on last day

Isaac Howard will face off against Oilers teammates Evan Bouchard & Darnell Nurse when Canada & USA meet in the quarterfinals on Thursday plus more from Day 12 of the IIHF World Championship

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

SWITZERLAND – The Oilers are set for the quarterfinals – all but one of them.

On a busy final day of the preliminary stage at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, there were some late triumphs for Isaac Howard & Mattias Ekholm with the United States & Sweden, but heartbreak for Josh Samanski & Germany as they could only watch as their hopes of advancing to the quarterfinals came to an end.

Isaac Howard and the United States were victorious 4-1 over Austria on the final day, finishing fourth in Group A with 11 points above Austria & Germany to set up a clash with Canada and Oilers teammates Evan Bouchard and Darnell Nurse in the quarterfinals. It'll be the first meeting between the two rivals since the gold-medal game at Milano-Cortina 2026 in February, which the United States won in overtime.

Canada finished as the top seed in Group B and had first place locked in before their 3-2 comeback win over Czechia on Tuesday, finishing unbeaten in the preliminary stage (5-1-0-0) after overturning a 2-0 deficit before the midway mark of the second period.

Bouchard added another assist on John Tavares' tally that made it 4-1 in the final frame, giving the Oilers defenceman a goal and five assists in six games for Canada at Worlds.

Mattias Ekholm tallied another assist for Sweden in a 4-2 win over Slovakia in a showdown for the final spot in Group B to finish fourth, setting up a date with undefeated hosts Switzerland in the quarter finals on Thursday. 

The 36-year-old finished with three goals and two assists in seven preliminary games, adding another assist with four shots and going plus-2 in 25:15 of ice time on Tuesday.

An 8-1 defeat for Hungary to Latvia ultimately meant heartbreak for Josh Samanski & the idle Germans, who closed out their preliminary stage with a 6-3 win over Great Britain on Monday for their third straight win at Worlds, but lost their place in the quarterfinals to Latvia after needing help on the final day to advance.

Germany will host the 2027 IIHF World Championship next year in Düsseldorf and Mannheim.

News Feed

WORLDS: Samanski, Howard earn big victories with Germany & United States on Day 11

RELEASE: Oilers sign Aku Raty to one-year contract

WORLDS: Samanski, Nurse record assists for Germany & Canada in victories on Day 8

WORLDS: Bouchard records three assists, sets up Canada's OT winner in 6-5 thriller over Norway

WORLDS: Howard, Samanski & Ekholm all produce points for nations on Day 6 in Switzerland

WORLDS: Oilers logging big minutes for their nations after Day 4 in Switzerland

WORLDS: Howard scores twice, Ekholm tallies another in victories for USA & Sweden

WORLDS: Bouchard collects first goal & Nurse adds an assist in Canada's 6-0 shutout of Italy

WORLDS: Nurse has two assists, Ekholm scores for Sweden in Canada's 5-3 opening victory

TALKING POINTS: Bowman discusses Thursday's coaching staff changes

RELEASE: Oilers relieve Knoblauch & Stuart of coaching duties

BLOG: Bouchard, Nurse named to Canada's roster for Worlds

RELEASE: McDavid named finalist for Hart Memorial Trophy

BLOG: Howard to represent USA at Worlds

BLOG: Ekholm & Samanski to attend Worlds

TALKING POINTS: Bowman speaks in his end-of-season media availability

GAME RECAP: Ducks 5, Oilers 2 (Game 6)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Ducks (Game 6)