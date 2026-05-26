WORLDS: Howard, Ekholm earn quarter-final spots with United States & Sweden on last day

SWITZERLAND – The Oilers are set for the quarterfinals – all but one of them.

On a busy final day of the preliminary stage at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, there were some late triumphs for Isaac Howard & Mattias Ekholm with the United States & Sweden, but heartbreak for Josh Samanski & Germany as they could only watch as their hopes of advancing to the quarterfinals came to an end.

Isaac Howard and the United States were victorious 4-1 over Austria on the final day, finishing fourth in Group A with 11 points above Austria & Germany to set up a clash with Canada and Oilers teammates Evan Bouchard and Darnell Nurse in the quarterfinals. It'll be the first meeting between the two rivals since the gold-medal game at Milano-Cortina 2026 in February, which the United States won in overtime.