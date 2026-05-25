WORLDS: Samanski, Howard earn big victories with Germany & United States on Day 11

Josh Samanski scored in Germany's 6-3 win over Great Britain while Isaac Howard & the United States defeated Hungary 7-3 for important victories on Day 11 of the IIHF World Championship

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

SWITZERLAND – Fightin' for a place in the quarterfinals on Day 11.

Josh Samanski scored for Germany in a 6-3 victory over Great Britain to close out their preliminary schedule at the IIHF World Championship, while a 7-3 win for Isaac Howard & the United States means they'll still have a chance to earn a spot in the quarterfinals on the last day against Austria on Tuesday.

Germany won their third straight game at Worlds to stay alive in the battle to qualify for the quarters with the help of Samanski's first tally of the tournament after he slid in a back-door pass from Moritz Seider off a quick rush to make it 5-1 early in the third period.

Samanski has two goals and five assists in seven games for Germany, who now have 10 points and await the results of Tuesday's games for Austria (nine), Latvia (nine) and the USA (eight) to determine which two will fill the last two quarter-final spots in Group A.

Howard was held off the scoresheet in the win over Hungary, but has three goals and an assist in six games as the USA looks to defeat Austria and get some help from Hungary in beating Latvia for any shot of advancing to the quarters on Thursday.

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