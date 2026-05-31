WORLDS: Nurse & Canada rally late but fall in overtime to Norway in bronze-medal game

SWITZERLAND – In their last chance to leave with a medal, Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse & Canada couldn't complete their late heroics in a historic 3-2 overtime victory for Norway in the bronze-medal game of the 2026 IIHF World Championship on Sunday.

After 57 minutes of goalless hockey from the Red & White, Robert Thomas scored twice with the net empty in the final three minutes of the third period, including with seven seconds left in regulation to force overtime, where Noah Steen scored a historic goal for Norway 3:32 into sudden death to cap off the upset at Swiss Life Arena in Zurich.

Nurse had to defend the final two-on-one when Macklin Celebrini and Mark Scheifele lost a puck battle along the boards in Norway's zone, leading to an odd-man rush that saw Nurse lay out to take away the pass before Steen beat netminder Jet Greaves under the glove to give the Norwegians their first-ever medal at the World Championships.

Nurse had six assists in 10 games for Canada.