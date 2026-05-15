WORLDS: Nurse has two assists, Ekholm scores for Sweden in Canada's 5-3 opening victory

FRIBOURG, SUI – Darnell Nurse had two assists, while Mattias Ekholm factored in for Team Sweden with a goal on Friday afternoon as Team Canada opened their account in Group B at the 2026 IIHF World Championship with an opening 5-3 victory at BCF Arena.

Making his first appearance back at Worlds since 2019, Nurse helped give Canada the early lead with his first helper on John Tavares' opening marker 2:21 into the first period.

The defenceman jumped into an odd-man rush that came off a turnover by the Swedes in Canada's zone before taking a pass from Robert Thomas and finding John Tavares in the left circle with his follow-up feed that he converted inside the post for the 1-0 lead.

Canada held a two-goal advantage through 20 minutes before Sweden battled back to make it 3-3 in the second, with Ekholm scoring on a quick point shot that went in off the post past netminder Jet Greaves only 77 seconds after former Oilers forward Dylan Holloway gave Canada back the lead at 3-2 with over five minutes left in the frame.