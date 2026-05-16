WORLDS: Bouchard collects first goal & Nurse adds an assist in Canada's 6-0 shutout of Italy

FRIBOURG, SUI – Evan Bouchard collected his first goal for Canada, while Darnell Nurse added another assist to his tally as their nation stayed perfect early at the IIHF World Championships with a 6-0 victory over Italy at BCF Arena on Saturday.

After Canada scored five in a 5-3 win over Sweden in their opening win on Friday, the Red & White came back out 24 hours later and scored six against the Italians, including three goals in each of the first two periods to put the contest out of reach early.

Dylan Holloway and Fraser Minten scored 47 seconds apart midway through the opening frame before Nurse factored in with the secondary helper on Macklin Celebrini's wicked one-timer from the right circle that made it 3-0 with 3:04 left in the first period.

Nurse now has three assists through two games at the tournament.