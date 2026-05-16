WORLDS: Bouchard collects first goal & Nurse adds an assist in Canada's 6-0 shutout of Italy

Evan Bouchard picks up his first goal for Canada while Darnell Nurse tallies another assist for the Red & White on Saturday in a 6-0 shutout of Italy at the 2026 IIHF World Championship in Switzerland

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

FRIBOURG, SUI – Evan Bouchard collected his first goal for Canada, while Darnell Nurse added another assist to his tally as their nation stayed perfect early at the IIHF World Championships with a 6-0 victory over Italy at BCF Arena on Saturday.

After Canada scored five in a 5-3 win over Sweden in their opening win on Friday, the Red & White came back out 24 hours later and scored six against the Italians, including three goals in each of the first two periods to put the contest out of reach early.

Dylan Holloway and Fraser Minten scored 47 seconds apart midway through the opening frame before Nurse factored in with the secondary helper on Macklin Celebrini's wicked one-timer from the right circle that made it 3-0 with 3:04 left in the first period.

Nurse now has three assists through two games at the tournament.

After Celebrini added another in the second, Evan Bouchard detonated his first-ever Bouch Bomb™️ at the senior level for his country only nine seconds into a late power play before Ryan O'Reilly scored only 25 seconds later for the 6-0 lead through 40 minutes.

Bouchard picked up his first goal & point for Canada since the 2019 World Juniors and led his nation in ice time for the second straight game.

Canada will be off on Sunday before returning to action against Denmark on Monday.

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