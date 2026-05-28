WORLDS: Canada loses Bouchard to injury in quarter-final shutout over United States

SWITZERLAND – Canada is through to the semifinals, but at a cost.

Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard was removed from Thursday's 4-0 victory for Canada over the United States in the quarterfinals of the 2026 IIHF World Championship after being knocked out by a dangerous check delivered by Ryan Lindgren in the first period.

Bouchard was caught with a high check to the head by Lindgren as he attempted to offload a pass to former Oilers teammate Connor Brown as he crossed the blueline into the United States' zone early in the contest.

The 26-year-old needed assistance being helped off the ice and didn't return, while Lindgren was assessed a five-minute major and ejected from the contest before Canada got redemption for their teammate by dominating the USA the rest of the way.