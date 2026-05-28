WORLDS: Canada loses Bouchard to injury in quarter-final shutout over United States

Evan Bouchard was removed after taking a high hit from Ryan Lindgren in the first period of Canada's 4-0 shutout victory over the United States in the quarterfinal of the IIHF World Championship on Thursday

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

SWITZERLAND – Canada is through to the semifinals, but at a cost.

Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard was removed from Thursday's 4-0 victory for Canada over the United States in the quarterfinals of the 2026 IIHF World Championship after being knocked out by a dangerous check delivered by Ryan Lindgren in the first period.

Bouchard was caught with a high check to the head by Lindgren as he attempted to offload a pass to former Oilers teammate Connor Brown as he crossed the blueline into the United States' zone early in the contest.

The 26-year-old needed assistance being helped off the ice and didn't return, while Lindgren was assessed a five-minute major and ejected from the contest before Canada got redemption for their teammate by dominating the USA the rest of the way.

Macklin Celebrini scored to give Canada the lead with 1:29 left in the first period before Dylan Holloway and Connor Brown had them ahead by three going into the final 40 minutes, where Darnell Nurse produced an assist on Sidney Crosby's empty-netter.

Bouchard was performing as one of Canada's most impactful players at Worlds before his injury, averaging the most minutes for the Red & White and posting a goal and five assists with a plus-13 rating in eight games.

Oilers GM & Executive VP of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman was on 880CHED's Oilers NOW on Thursday following the contest and said that Bouchard will not suit up again at this year's World Championship.

Isaac Howard had three goals and an assist in eight games for the United States.

Mattias Ekholm & Sweden fell 3-1 to Finland in the quarters on the other side of the bracket, failing to advance to the semifinals where they would've played Canada. The 36-year-old finished with three goals and two assists in eight games.

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